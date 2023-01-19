The domestically developed Archer system has been at the top of Ukraine’s wish list for the past period, but it was not included in previous aid packages.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the three-part military support package for Ukraine would include:

Delivery of Archer artillery system shipments begins

50 infantry fighting tanks “CV-90”

Portable anti-tank missiles “NLO”

As Western capitals scrambled to send more aid to Kyiv, Moscow warned that the delivery of new weapons to Ukraine would raise the conflict to a “completely new level”.

What is the developed “Archer” system?

In turn, the researcher specializing in defense policies, Muhammad Hassan, believes, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the Swedish military support for Ukraine comes at an ideal time in terms of Kyiv’s need for artillery and armored vehicles.

Regarding the capabilities of the “Archer” system that Ukraine will receive, Hassan said that it includes:

It is one of the best howitzer artillery systems in terms of firepower and maneuverability.

Mounted on a Volvo truck, the cannon can fire 6 shots and move 500 meters after firing, in less than 2 minutes.

It can fire guided missiles.

The cannon can be equipped in less than 30 seconds after receiving a firing command, and less than 30 seconds after executing a firing command.

He can move away and dodge counter artillery fire

The loaded vehicle is all-terrain and can be moved and launched quickly and with great precision

A qualitative level of war

The researcher, who specializes in defense policies, pointed out that the Ukrainian field needs such artillery systems, especially of 155 mm caliber, which can launch, move far, and maneuver during combat.

However, “Hassan” believes that the Russian-Ukrainian war is currently moving to a qualitative level of Western military support for Kiev, for the first time the West agrees to provide Ukraine with light armored vehicles and heavy main battle tanks after Western countries had previously refused to provide this type of military support. .

Britain has agreed to send the Challenger-2 main battle tanks, and is conducting consultations about sending German Leopard tanks.

He said, “We are facing an escalating level of ground military aid, after the parties to the conflict failed to impose air supremacy.”

He pointed to the increasing intensity and pace of ground battles, turning more into a primitive pattern of waves of attack and the classic collision between infantry formations and light armor, just like the pattern of World War I battles.