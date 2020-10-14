Those who find themselves in the position of having to write long texts on their computer, tablet or mobile, will learn about the advantages offered by text editors on these devices. Its agility and the existence of auto spell checkers multiply productivity when writing a document or email, but not everyone knows the advantages offered by certain applications and some native functions that automate the writing process to a large extent. We review some apps and tricks to save time when writing and maximize productivity.

Keyboard shortcuts, the text multiplier

How many times during the week or month have we had to write our mobile number, ID, home address or email in an email or text? This is information that is repeated with great frequency and it does not make sense to have to type it over and over again if the system can do it for us. On mobile devices, both Android and iOS (iPhone and iPad) allow the user to configure key combinations that conveniently expand the text. So instead of writing thank you very much, you can set the combination mg and the same for please using, for example, pf.

To add keyboard shortcuts on an Android device on the GBoard keyboard, just go to Settings / Dictionary and there select Personal dictionary where we can add the word that you want to expand along with an abbreviation that activates it. In the iPhone, you have to visit Settings / General / Keyboard and there access Text Substitution, where you can add the words you want to abbreviate using a shortcut or writing shortcut.

Once these shortcuts have been configured, all you have to do is type the abbreviation in any text on the platform and the system will present the expanded text so that it can be validated by the user with a click. There is a first task of command configuration that can be perfected with use and it is advisable to use a symbol to avoid accidental text entry (for example, if we use the sequence DNI to expand the document number, every time we type it for another reason, the system will activate the sequence).

Software for those who want breakneck speeds

Shortening words, addresses and numbers that we have to repeat constantly is, without a doubt, a great advance in daily personal productivity. But this practice falls short if we go up an additional step in this adventure of writing more, typing less. And it is at this point that applications come into play. Yes, there is a whole market of apps that make the process more sophisticated to save us time and thanks to it you can write entire paragraphs by typing a combination of two letters.

What happens when what is repeated frequently is the complete postal address? With a specific application it is possible and those who use them daily would not understand another way of writing. Javier Lacort, editor of Xataka, confessed at the time that nothing was “so important”On your computer as an application that expands the text. For this blogger, the adoption of this type of tool was “very natural” and did not really find a remarkable learning curve.

Lacort uses an application, aText, naturally and daily, with which it manages to write faster and save the writing of texts that it repeats frequently. “I have not measured time savings,” he confesses, although applications such as TextExpander do send the user a weekly summary of minutes saved using the tool based on substitutions. “Anyone who uses the computer eight hours a day will save time with an app of this type, even if it is to summarize the lead of the emails,” says this blogger.

This free software-based tool is helping the most experienced Windows users (yes, it is only available on this platform) to save a lot of time with scripts created in AutoHotkey. This little program, totally free, allows you to create all kinds of abbreviations that are activated by entering a sequence that each personalizes at will. This versatile tool is ideal for those who are not afraid to get into writing commands, but in return get a powerful tool that goes far beyond the simple extension of abbreviations.

At its most basic level, AutoHotKey does precisely what is shown in this article: expand abbreviated text by a few characters, but for those who want to automate their workflow as much as possible, this application allows remap the keyboard so that we can open a specific web page or run a program, simply by means of a sequence of characters. All are advantages in this application open source until we run into its two main drawbacks: the interface and command creation can be unintuitive and cumbersome for light users and, on the other hand, there are no mobile versions or for Mac users.

Those who want to limit themselves to saving time by typing short sequences that extend the most repeated texts and without going crazy with commands, can turn to applications like aText. This paid app (4.99 euros) increases the possibilities of text substitution in a totally friendly and easy-to-use interface. As usual, those who do not want to complicate their lives can only use it to expand repetitive texts such as email, ID or mobile number; Those who want to go a little further can even insert images into the document by running the command.

This application has versions for Windows and macOS, and those who use both platforms will be able to synchronize the snippets (abbreviated commands) with the cloud through various services supported by the app. aText also includes automated snippets that insert the date and time, or even the insertion of emoticons.

TextExpander (Windows, macOS, iOS, and Chrome)

Users of multiple platforms can choose to TextExpander, possibly the world’s most popular such feature app. This subscription-based payment app and now a little more oriented to the business world, saves a lot of time with the insertion of text abbreviations. How much time do you save exactly? The service remembers this weekly through an email in which the time saved is automatically calculated in minutes, hours and days. There is no better marketing tool than counting productivity in something that anyone can understand: quantified time.

However, these types of applications offer higher performance the more the abbreviated words are customized. “It’s about creating a content library that can be reused over and over again,” Maia Olson, the company’s head of communication, explains to EL PAÍS. In this sense, the application systems estimate that an average user “saves about four hours a month,” according to Olson, while advanced users raise this savings to “about 40 hours” in 30 days.

The benefits of expanding text applications are enormous, but will be greater as the user spends time on two key issues: creating a good collection of abbreviations, on the one hand, and getting used to using them, on the other. “Consistency is key,” explains Olson, “if you compose a sample email it can be reused multiple times without worrying about misspellings or misprints.”