Since the pandemic began, there have been closings and openings of subway stations depending on the epidemiological evolution. The last change was a week ago, when the Buenos Aires government decided to close another seven temporarily, within the framework of the restrictions to contain the second wave of coronavirus.

Now then there are 54 stations operating and 36 stations not operating. And some passengers complain because they have to walk more or because they do not know where to go to take the subway without encountering a locked door.

Acoyte (line A), Dorrego and Callao (B), Palermo and Callao (D) and Boedo (E) have been closed for a week. Two of them, Dorrego and Boedo, had been reopened in December for the first time after nine months.

The closure of subway stations was implemented in March 2020 as an extraordinary measure given the advance of the coronavirus. At first, the formations only stopped at the headwaters and in some transshipment centers. In April the measure was relaxed and they began to stop at 50 stations.

On December 21, Dorrego and Ángel Gallardo (Line B), Boedo and Emilio Miter (Line E), and Parque Patricios (Line H) were enabled and 55 were opened. And on March 8, Puán (Line A), Uruguay (Line B), Courts (Line D), General Urquiza (Line E) and Las Heras (Line H) opened. At the time, it was announced that it was to facilitate transfers to schools.

The strategy of closing stations is implemented to discourage use of the subway for short trips. It is intended that people who want to take it for two or three stations, do not do it, but walk. In this way, demand is lowered and in the formations there is more space and those who need to make long journeys travel.

With the new closing of stations, it was registered a drop in the number of users. On Thursday, April 29, the day before the announcement of the new restrictions, 190 thousand people traveled on the subway, 19% of the usual volume before the pandemic, when more than a million passengers were transferred.

This Thursday, May 6, on the other hand, 171 thousand passengers took the subway, 11% less than the same day the previous week. This represents 15% of the usual amount before quarantine.

The subway, like trains and buses, is for the exclusive use of essential workers. The only exception are the boys who go to school and their companions. Although the move from high school to a bimodal system, which combines face-to-face classes with virtual ones, also points to fewer trips by public transport.

What are the 36 closed stations



In the line A, Plaza de Mayo, Piedras, Saénz Peña, Pasco, Alberti, Loria, Rio de Janeiro, Acoyte and Carabobo are not enabled.

In the line B the subways do not stop in Florida, Callao, Pasteur, Carlos Gardel, Dorrego, Tronador and Echeverría.

In the line C, San Martín, Lavalle, Moreno and San Juan are still closed.

In the line D the trains do not stop at Callao, Agüero, Scalabrini Ortiz, Palermo and José Hernández.

In the line ECatalinas, Belgrano, San José, Pichincha, Boedo, José María Moreno, Medalla Milagrosa and Varela stations are not enabled.

In the line H, the subways are still long in Córdoba, Venezuela and Inclán.

