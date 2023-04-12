Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Guide to the stadiums of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in Sports
0
The 2023 Women’s World Cup is about to start and from 90min we bring you the complete guide to all the stadiums where one of the best events of the year will take place. Nine soccer fields to enjoy to the maximum in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. Here we show you:

A-League Men's Rd 6 - Adelaide United v Melbourne Victory

Hindmarsh Stadium/Mark Brake/GettyImages

One of the most beloved venues in Australian rules football, Hindmarsh Stadium has been hosting matches since the 1960s. 5 matches will be played there, spread over four group stage matches and one knockout round.

Eden Park IRB RWC 2011 Media Session

Eden Park/Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

Auckland’s main stadium will host the opening match of the Women’s World Cup and eight other matches. It will host New Zealand against Norway in the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, plus five other group stage matches and three qualifiers.

AFLW Preliminary Final - Brisbane v Adelaide

Brisbane Stadium / Chris Hyde/GettyImages

Long the main football ground in Brisbane underwent a major redevelopment in 2003, turning it into an impressive modern three-tier complex.

Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays

Dunedin Stadium / Douglas P. DeFelice/GettyImages

The impressive Dunedin stadium, which hosted matches at the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ in 2015, will host six group stage matches in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Samoa v Tonga - 2017 Rugby League World Cup

Waikato Stadium / Anthony Au-Yeung/GettyImages

Waikato Stadium is no stranger to FIFA events, having previously hosted the 2008 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

A-League Men's - Melbourne Victory v Macarthur

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium / Daniel Pockett/GettyImages

Opened in 2010, Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium is part of the city’s impressive collection of sports venues. It will host six matches of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand™, including Australia’s heavyweight Group B final with Canada.

Perth’s Rectangular Stadium will host five group stage matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand™ 2023, kicking off with a Group D clash between Denmark and Asian champions China PR.

NSWRL Grand Final Day

Australia Stadium and Sydney Football Stadium / Renee McKay/GettyImages

Completely rebuilt in time for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Sydney Football Stadium opened in 1988 and has been a celebrated venue for men’s and women’s soccer for more than three decades. It will host six matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023

New Zealand v England - T20 Game 1

Wellington Stadium / Hagen Hopkins/GettyImages

A total of nine games will take place at the Wellington Regional Stadium during the course of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Australia & New Zealand™. These include New Zealand’s clash with the Philippines and a delicious replay of the 2019 final between the United States and the Netherlands.

STADIUM

CITY

ABILITY

hindmarsh stadium

Adelaide

16,500

Eden Park

Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau

50,000

brisbane stadium

brisbane

52,000

Dunedin Stadium

Dunedin/Otepoti

30,748

waikato stadium

Hamilton/Kirikiriroa

25,800

Melbourne Rectangle Stadium

Melbourne

30,050​

Perth Rectangle Stadium

Perth

20,500

Australia Stadium and Sydney Football Stadium

sydney

45,500

wellington stadium

Wellington/ Te Whanganui-a-Tara

34,500

