It will be a hell of a draw for Inter and Milan. The seeded Napoli are in much better shape, but the last seconds of Maccabi-Benfica, with the sixth goal of the Portuguese, complicated their life. The PSG, surpassed in the standings for away goals, ended up in second place and therefore in the second bracket: now it is the real risk for Spalletti. Not a good prospect to find Messi and Mbappé.