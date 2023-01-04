Hybrid cars have now become part of everyday life. Terms such as mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid, series and parallel are part of the common language and although some are now accustomed to this terminology, others struggle to become familiar with it, with consequent difficulties at the time of purchase. Therefore, wanting to introduce a simple guide to the world of hybrids, it should be emphasized that they exist three different classifications based on as many parameters: power of the hybrid system, opportunities for recharging and distribution of electric motors in cars.

The first distinction is based on the effective contribution of the hybrid system to the drive of the car. It is a classification based on references rather than on strict rules, but which simply considers the relationship between the electric power and the overall power of the vehicle. Often each category is associated with reference values ​​for the battery voltage, this being a parameter closely related to the work that the electric motor can do. Thus there are three different classes:

–Mini Hybrids or Micro Hybrids: this is the class of vehicle in which the electric motor contributes the least to the movement of the car. The hybrid system does not participate in pushing the vehicle, but allows repeated switching on and off of the internal combustion engine at traffic lights or in queues, making greater use of the Start&Stop functions. Indicatively, micro hybrid vehicles have a battery voltage between 12 and 48 Volts.

–Mild Hybrids or MHEVs (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles): the power of the electric motor is growing and in addition to the benefits of the micro hybrid it is able to support the thermal in the thrust phase. However, the hybrid system does not have the ability to autonomously propel the vehicle without the support of the combustion engine. Generally, the voltage of Mild Hybrid cars is between 48 and 100 Volts.

–Full Hybrid or FHEV (Full Hybrid Electric Vehicle): the power of the hybrid system is higher and is able to move the car autonomously for short or long distances, depending on the size of the battery and the recharging opportunities. Furthermore, according to the characteristics of the electric motor, the maximum speed until it is possible to proceed entirely in electric is variable. For contexts in which the driver needs more power, the hybrid system and the internal combustion engine cooperate to satisfy the request. The battery voltage is in the order of a few hundred volts. The fourth generation Toyota Yaris, for example, has a 177-volt system.

Another possible classification is based on battery charging. It must be said that every hybrid car has the functionality of regenerative braking, in which part of the braking action is not the responsibility of the discs but of the electric motor itself, which in these circumstances acts as a generator. Like a more powerful alternator, the electric motor recovers part of the kinetic energy of the engine, converting it into electricity with which to recharge the battery while driving. Then there are the vehicles Plug-inscharacterized by the initials PHE extension (Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), which in addition to regenerative braking have an additional charging option. They can be plugged in to connect to the mains and externally recharge the battery, which has a higher capacity than other hybrid vehicles. Traditionally plug-in cars boast the most powerful systems with high voltages and are able to complete urban journeys entirely on electric.

A final distinction between the various hybrid vehicles concerns the use of the engines on board. Over series hybrids the thrust to the wheels is provided exclusively by the electric motor, while the internal combustion engine is present only to produce energy with which to recharge the battery, without however contributing directly to the motion. L’parallel hybrid instead it provides that both the electric motor and the combustion engine deliver mechanical power useful for pushing the vehicle. At this point, a further sub-classification takes place based on the position of the electric motor, which can be close to the wheels, downstream or upstream of the combustion engine or even on another axis with respect to the combustion engine. For example, in such cases all-wheel drive is achieved by the combustion engine acting on the front wheels, while the hybrid system drives the rear axle or vice versa. However, the different forms of parallel hybrid are united by the fact that both engines contribute mechanically to the propulsion.

However, the distinction between series and parallel is becoming progressively obsolete, as more and more vehicles adopt a mixed or complex hybrid, as is the case with Toyota. These are systems equipped with two or more electric motors, in some cases even at different voltages, coupled to each other and to the thermal one by means of a transmission capable of allowing their exploitation in series or in parallel depending on the circumstances. The combustion engine can thus both contribute to the thrust of the wheels and be momentarily decoupled from them, instead acting as a generator to recharge the battery while driving, like a series hybrid. In some strategies, the thermal is kept at the point of maximum efficiency, acting on the wheels but producing excess power which can be redirected to recharging the battery. A hybrid vehicle can thus be in series, parallel or mixed, as well as externally rechargeable (plug-in) or not. It is therefore advisable for the buyer to investigate the actual characteristics of the car, since the term hybrid includes vehicles with an electric power that resembles 100% electric vehicles as well as others in which the contribution of the hybrid is instead reduced at a minimum.