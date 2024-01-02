Off January 5th

Everything is ready for the start of the 46th edition of Dakar Rallyalso scheduled for this season alone Saudi Arabia (for the fifth consecutive year) and has always been recognized as one of the toughest and most tiring competitions in the world, if not even the most grueling due to weather conditions and number of kilometers to cover in the heart of the desert. With the expected prologue the January 5the series will continue for 12 stages until January 19thwith the only break day set for January 13th and for a total number of 7891 km to go, of which 4727 timed. This year too, they will be six categories who will face the dunes of the Saudi desert, for a total of 778 competitors. They will therefore challenge each other cars, motorcycles, trucks, quads, classic vehicles and light vehicles. There will be no live television broadcasts of the event and stages, but only the highlights at the end of the day Eurosport and Discovery+.

Complete 2024 Dakar Rally route

DATE STAGE PATH KM January 5 Prologue Sea Camp 29 January 6 1 Al-Ula – Al-Henakiyah 405 January 7 2 Al-Henakiyah – Al-Duwadimi 470 January 8 3 Al-Duwadimi – Al-Salamiya 440 January 9th 4 Al-Salamiya – Hal-Fofuf 299 January 10th 5 Hal-Hofuf – Shabaytah 118 11 – 12 January 6 Shabaytah – Shubaitah 584 January 13th Rest January 14th 7 Riyadh – Al-Duwadimi 483 January 15th 8 Al-Duwadimi – Ha'il 458 January 16th 9 Ha'il – Al-Ula 417 January 17th 10 Al-Ula – Al-Ula 371 January 18th 11 Al-Ula – Yanbu 480 January 19th 12 Yanbu – Yanbu 175

Motorcycle

In the two-wheel category the Argentine will try to defend the title won last year Kevin Benavidestwo-time champion of the competition as Toby Price, who is also ready to fight to be able to include his name in the roll of honor for the third time. While the South American's brother, Luciano, will get on the bike Husqvarnathe Australian and its rival will compete with the KTM, one of the most present manufacturers in the list of participating motorcycles together with the aforementioned Husqvarna. Among the registered brands there is no shortage of Japanese ones Honda and Yamahaas well as others like GasGas, Kove, Hero and Sherco. Among Italians there will be the Fantic, present in Saudi Arabia with Tommaso Montanari and Jeremy Miroir. Among the Italian riders involved in the desert also Francesco Catanese (Honda), Tiziano Interno (GasGas), Gioele Meoni, Fabio Lottero, and Iader Giraldi, the latter three with KTM. Among the main contenders for victory, again among the drivers, there will also be Sam Sunderland, Ricky Brabec and Matthias Walkner, the latter all present in the list of the latest winners.

Car

Big names also in the main four-wheel category, starting with Nasser Al-Attiyah, winner of the last two editions of the Dakar. To follow, as well as Sebastien Loebeven the 61-year-old Carlos Sainz, father of the Ferrari driver chasing his fourth seal in this competition. He is also aiming for his ninth career victory Stephane Peterhanselwhile among the Spaniards he will attempt a career double Nani Rome. Three Italian drivers, however, will take part in the event: Andrea Succi (Century), Tito Totani (Nissan) and Paolo Ceci at the wheel of the Toyota. The Japanese manufacturer is the big favorite for the third consecutive victory, but will have to contend with rival brands such as Astara, AudiBAIC, Century, Constant, FordMD Optimus, Mini, Nissan, ProdriveRed-Lined, SMG and Sodicars.

Quads and trucks

In the Quadjust like Al-Attiyah, the Frenchman will aim for his third consecutive victory Alexandre Giroudonce again with Yamaha. In this category there will be no presence of Italy, neither among the drivers nor among the manufacturers, unlike the truck. Also here, Janus van Kasteren will try to reassert himself behind the wheel of Iveco after last year's success, while the Italian drivers will include Claudio Bellina, Gianandrea Pellegrinelli and Cesare Rickler.