As you will surely have learned from our article Zechs, next January 25th we will leave for the Land of the Rising Sun. I will therefore have the opportunity to dust off my hat from Montana Jones to set off on a glorious video game hunt in what will be the most challenging Retro Hunting of my life, but this also leads me to have to prepare for what will happen when I arrive, for how I will have to behave and above all for what I will need to survlive for nine days in Tokyo, so here you go a practical survival guide that I wrote for myself but above all for my travel companions, especially for those without health insurance. I would like you to take all this as advice and not as things to absolutely do, of course I lost several days writing this guide, so I wouldn't mind saving others precious time.

But do you use protection?

Well, I'm not talking about that guy of protections but the concept is practically the same. The masks Japanese are small, being part of the custom, they are worn as a matter of respect and to prevent influenza virus infections. In Japan, blowing your nose in public is considered rude so bring masks that are large enough and comfortable to use, for example I bought some FFP3 but even the classic ones can be useful. Obviously if you have the problem of having a big face like mine. Otherwise the “normal” Japanese ones are perfect for you, with their sweet, small and cute faces… lucky you.

Health Insurance, Medicines and Special Medical Aids



If like me you are intolerant to foods such as lactose or fish (you will rightly say “but Sciasci, what will you eat in Japan?!” the answer is: fish) then a nice Health Insurance will help you.

If it was optional for one of my companions in misadventures, having health insurance is an indispensable thing for me. Starting from €30 (per week, at the time of writing this article) you can sleep soundly in case you get sick… or a group of beautiful female bodybuilders at the Muscle Bar in Ikebukuro should he decide to slap you or chop you violently — something that I personally can't wait to let those who don't have insurance experience.

Don't forget that you can bring a box of over-the-counter medicines, but to avoid fuss over antibiotics and other medicines it is advisable to get a prescription from your GP. If you use particular medical devices such as night respirators, Omnipods or insulin syringes go to your medical facility (e.g. Polyclinic-Hospital, etc.) and request the transport certificate in two languages ​​signed by the doctor, for some of you I am sure that this information will be useful, for others… I am glad that you are not of the disadvantaged as myself.

But yes, I will buy perfumes and deodorants on the spot



Never was an idea more wrong, as for condoms it is necessary to purchase the masks in Italy, since the Japanese ones are milder than ours, lasting very little throughout the day

Be careful to respect these rules:

Do not place sprays or perfume quantities exceeding 100 ml in your hand luggage. If you really have to, use your checked baggage, not your hand baggage! If you have forgotten something, you can shop in duty–free shop as soon as you pass security at the airport. From that moment on you can easily purchase perfumes, alcohol, etc. that exceed the imposed limit (provided that they do not take up more space than your hand luggage).

Ok, I'm arriving in Japan but on the plane they gave me a piece of paper to fill out for immigration, what do I do?



And here things get “fun” first of all because, from research carried out, it would be convenient for you have a penand then because in reality you could solve everything in a much simpler way well before landing.

The “immigration” procedure is mandatory and documents must be filled out in which you declare what you are bringing and the reasons for the trip. First of all, starting from 11 October 2022, Italians will be able to enter Japan without the need to obtain a visa in advance and stay for a period of time. maximum of 90 days (including visits for individual tourism, family members, business, internships, conferences and so on).

To fill out the immigration form you can use the official website from which I took this information, namely:

Visit Japan Web | Digital Agency – Even if it is only in English, it is very easy to use and there is a simple video that you can follow if you have problems understanding what to do:

Visit Japan Web｜ Setup Instruction – If you can, try to do it before leaving, you will save time on the plane and on the ground, making the work of airport officials easier.

Aoh! Summimmasenne! How's it going with the kids in Kabukicho?

Going to Japan certainly doesn't mean knowing how to speak Japanese. And unfortunately, even if the situation is changing over time, the ability of the average Japanese to speak in English is the same as that of us Italians to wait in line at the post office: little.

There are applications to our rescue, the one that I would like to recommend, in addition to the most famous one Google Translate And DeepL, an excellent app that allows you to make translations that are not perfect, but better than other translators. To move instead Google Maps it is perfectly integrated with the system JapanRail (one of the metros, the most used in Tokyo, a company owned by Yamanote Linethe circular that passes through all the points of interest in the city) will tell you precise times and perfect routes, but remember to check the pins carefully when looking for a place because the way the Japanese mark addresses is different from ours.

Ok, good but to these kids Do we have to go there by some means? Well the easiest way is to use the metro. The metro works. There's not much to add. Precise, perfect for getting around from 5 in the morning to 11.30pm, there are machines to pay for the ticket but there is a better solution which you will use more.

But do you have it in Suica?

There Suica and the PASM they are the two rechargeable cards as well as the most trusted friends you will have in Japan as they will allow you to pay for public transport entrances.

Normally I would tell you to do one or the other but following the semi-conductor crisis these have been “temporarily withdrawn” for tourists and only from January 1st 2024 does it seem possible to be able to do the Suica in the centers of JR and the “Welcome Suica” (for tourists which is deactivated in 29 days and non-refundable) at terminal 3 of the airport Haneda.

There PASM it is the counterpart of the first card but from another “manager” it also has a tourist version with the same methods as Welcome Suica: the “PASMO Passport” and can be purchased from distributors scattered around the metro stations. I advise you to check the respective sites for availability as sometimes the cards are sold out.

As an alternative to these you can also do the TOICAthe counterpart of Nagoyaonly problem is that it can only be obtained in two areas of Tokyo: Tokyo Station, at the North-East ticket area, and the other is at the north exit of the Shinkansen exit at Shinagawa Station.

These cards are indispensable since several vending machines, several shops and even some restaurants are giving the possibility of paying with this card.

Ready? Mom? I think I'm in Tokyo!

You've just arrived in Tokyo, you haven't even left the gate and you already want to call home. Definitely calling normally is not a good idea. There are two options:

Wait until you leave the controls, buy a sim-card or a pocket Wi-Fi or if you are the lucky owner of a phone that supports an e-sim, buy one that is activated as soon as you land, so you can make video calls immediately. Your mom will be happy.

It is important to remind you that ITA Airwayswho will have the honor of carrying ours team of highly trained macaquesprovides a free and a paid package in flight to allow you to use messaging apps.

My pockets hurt…



But in reality not so much… the most important thing is monitor the euro-yen rate. You can do it simply by searching on Google or on xe.com. Change money at the airport at Mizuo Bank it's a wise choice but don't forget that you can take garlic ATM in connections, the important thing is that your circuit's logo is shown on it.

Fami Fami Fami, MaFami FamiMa!



THE conbini (Convenience Store) there are many, open day and night but above all quite cheap. Eating in a conbini if ​​you find yourself without the possibility of spending too much is the best choice, from instant noodles to hot products sold at the counter to those sandwiches that seem to have come out of the best TV commercials, you can find excellent food at very accessible prices, to eat at banquet near the entrance, outside or in your hotel/apartment.

Don't eat on the street, it's not polite.

In conclusion these are mine tips and tricks most salient points that I think you should know before a trip to Japan. Surely those who will make your stay more pleasant… but never as pleasant as a muscular girl who slaps your travel companion.