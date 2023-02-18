SO IN 2022

Alvaro Bautista brought back to Ducati a title that had been missing since 2011 when it was another Spaniard, Carlos Checa, who brought the 1098R to success with a private team (Althea). Bautista, after failing to win the title with Ducati in 2019 in the debut year of the Panigale V4R and returning from a complicated two-year period with Honda, was irresistible by taking the number #1 away from Toprak Razgatlioglu who had just snatched it from the cannibal Jonathan Rea. dominator with Kawasaki and championship record holder under every statistical heading. Ducati also won the Constructors’ title. The best privateer rider was the Italian Axel Bassani, seventh in the Riders’ standings still riding a bike from the Borgo Panigale company prepared by the Italian Motocorsa team.

HOUSES AT THE START AND MODELS

Ducati (Panigale V4R)

Kawasaki (Ninja ZX-10RR)

Yamaha (YZF-R1)

Honda (CBR1000RR-R Fireblade)

BMW (M1000RR)

TEAMS and RIDERS

Ducati Aruba: #1 Alvaro Bautista (SPA) / #21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi (SMR)

Ducati Go Eleven: #5 Philipp Oettl (GER)

Ducati Barni: #9 Danilo Petrucci (ITA)

Ducati Motocorsa: #47 Axel Bassani (ITA)

Honda: #7 Iker Lecuona (SPA) / #97 Xavi Vierge (SPA)

Honda Mie: #35 Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) / #51 Eric Granado (BRA)

Kawasaki: #65 Jonathan Rea (GBR) / #22 Alex Lowes (GBR)

Kawasaki Puccetti: #66 Tom Sykes (GBR)

Kawasaki Orelac: #52 Oliver Konig (CZE)

Yamaha: #54 Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) / #55 Andrea Locatelli (ITA)

Yamaha GMT94: #34 Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA)

Yamaha GRT: #77 Dominique Aegerter (CHE) / #87 Remy Gardner (AUS)

Yamaha Motoxracing: #28 Bradley Ray (GBR)

BMW: #45 Scott Redding (GBR) / #60 Michael Van Der Mark (NED)

BMW Bonovo: #31 Garrett Gerloff (USA) / #76 Loris Baz (FRA)

SCORING SYSTEM

Schedule two races every weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, preceded by the latter by the Superpole Race aimed at defining the starting line-up for the first three rows. The Superpole Race takes place over a short distance, about half of a real race. The score is full for Race-1 and Race-2 with points for the first 15 classified, in the Superpole Race instead only the first nine get points according to the following tables.

Score for Race-1 and Race-2

1. classified 25 points

2. 20 points

3. 16 points

4. 13 points

5. 11 points

6. 10 points

7. 9 points

8. 8 points

9. 7 points

10. 6 points

11.5 points

12. 4 points

13. 3 points

14. 2 points

15. 1 point

Score for the Superpole Races

1. classified 12 points

2. 9 points

3. 7 points

4. 6 points

5.5 points

6. 4 points

7. 3 points

8. 2 points

9. 1 point

TIRES

The sole supplier is the Italian company Pirelli

CALENDAR

Date Round Circuit February 24-26 Australia Phillip Island March 3-5 Indonesia Mandalika April 21-23 Netherlands Assen May 5-7 Catalonia Montmeló June 2-4 Emilia Romagna misano June 30-July 2 Great Britain Donington July 28-30 Czech Republic Most September 8-10 France Magny Cours September 22-24 Aragon Aragon September 29-October 1 Portugal Portimao October 13-15 Argentina San Juan Villicum To be determined

HONOR

1988 Fred Merkel (Honda)

1989 Fred Merkel (Honda)

1990 Raymond Roche (Ducati)

1991 Doug Polen (Ducati)

1992 Doug Polen (Ducati)

1993 Scott Russell (Kawasaki)

1994 Carl Fogarty (Ducati)

1995 Carl Fogarty (Ducati)

1996 Troy Corser (Ducati)

1997 John Kocinski (Honda)

1998 Carl Fogarty (Ducati)

1999 Carl Fogarty (Ducati)

2000 Colin Edwards (Honda)

2001 Troy Bayliss (Ducati)

2002 Colin Edwards (Honda)

2003 Nei Hodgson (Ducati)

2004 James Toseland (Ducati)

2005 Troy Corsar (Suzuki)

2006 Troy Bayliss (Ducati)

2007 James Toseland (Honda)

2008 Troy Bayliss (Ducati)

2009 Ben Spies (Yamaha)

2010 Max Biaggi (Aprilia)

2011 Carlos Checa (Ducati)

2012 Max Biaggi (Aprilia)

2013 Tom Sykes (Kawasaki)

2014 Sylvain Guintoli (Aprilia)

2015 Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki)

2016 Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki)

2017 Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki)

2018 Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki)

2019 Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki)

2020 Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki)

2021 Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)

2022 Alvaro Bautista (Ducati)