July comes to an end to welcome the last great month of summer: August. There are still many days left to take advantage of the good weather and enjoy different activities with which to make the summer season endless attractive and original experiences. Among the options for these hot days, you cannot miss a good aquatic plan with which to cool off, take a dip and experience adventures; but culture does not go on vacation either for those who want to sit down and enjoy a good show. An artisanal tasting and a traditional event complete the offer of plans for this weekend:

flying over the water



It is the latest sensation that is reaching beaches around the world and promises to cross the seas ‘flying’ over the water. The ‘wingfoil’ is an aquatic gliding discipline based on the use of a wing or kite controlled with the hands, which does not require lines or a mast. It is driven by handles that change the position of the sail and allow the board to be tilted to move thanks to the force of the wind. In Los Alcázares you can practice this new sport with one of the 2-hour courses for four people from Aloha Center, whose offer you can find on the Oferplan website for 140 euros instead of 200.

Visit and tasting at sunset



In Torre Pacheco today’s sunset will be special, with a mixture of history and gastronomy. The plan to see the sunset begins at 7:00 p.m. at the ‘El Pasico’ mill, where a dramatized visit will take place to see the Hermitage and the windmill at the hands of an expert miller. At the end of the tour, attendees can refresh themselves with a tasting of craft beers for 8 euros. On the esplanade and at the foot of the mill, three beers from the Trinitaria brewery, brewed in Torre Pacheco, will be tasted, accompanied by a pairing for an authentic summer dinner.

Windmill ‘El Pasico’, in Torre Pacheco. /



Fran Cegarra



‘illustrious ignorant’



The humor of Javier Coronas, Javier Cansado and Pepe Colubi comes to the El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena this afternoon with their show ‘Illustrious Ignorants World Tour’. The three comedians will hit the stage with a live version of their television show with the same name, which is now in its 15th season. The three offer all kinds of debates on “the most diverse branches of knowledge” and this time they will do so in collaboration with the Murcian humorist Raquel Sastre. He will get into a fight with them in ‘Los Veranos del Batel’ with delirious, disturbed, surprising and very funny discussions on all kinds of topics: curious, metaphysical, cultural or even sexual. And it is that the laughter will go off talking about inventions, dreams, love, death, future, cinema, superheroes and even “suck and stuff”.

Javier Cansado, Javier Coronas and Pepe Colubi.



Tribute to ‘Mamma mia’



Almost twenty amateur actors will take to the stage at the San Pedro del Pinatar Fairgrounds tomorrow at 10 pm to reincarnate the mythical musical comedy ‘Mamma mia’ through the songs of ABBA. The charity tribute from the SolidArte Cultural Association, with the name ‘What a wedding mess’, gives life to a young woman who has grown up on a Greek island with her rebellious mother, without knowing the identity of her father until three possible candidates appear .

Traditional music and gangs



They are places to make and listen to traditional music, to dance, to talk with friends and to participate from inside or outside the party of the gangs. Saturday evening will be enlivened in the Campo de San Juan by the XXX Encounter of Squads of Animeros in the Northwest of Murcia, which will bring together two squads from the Region of Murcia, one from Albacete and one from Granada in an edition focused on the figure from ‘Salvador el del violin’, a colleague who died a few days ago.