Running clothing, how to choose it and what to take into consideration

If you are a fan of runningyou know how important it is to wear theright clothing to obtain optimal performance and enjoy the racing experience to the fullest. Running clothing plays a fundamental role in ensuring comfort, protection and optimal performance during sporting activity. But how to choose the right equipment for your needs? What are the factors to take into consideration when selecting the garments to wear during your running sessions?

What to consider

Running apparel is a staple for any runner, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced runner. Wearing the right clothing during your running session can make all the difference in terms of comfort, performance and safety. Here are some important things to know to maximize your potential and enjoy your sporting activity to the fullest.

Technical materials: This type of clothing is made with technical materials specially designed to offer breathability, lightness and comfort during the run. Materials such as polyester, nylon and elastane are often used to ensure breathability and quick drying of sweat, keeping the body cool and dry during physical activity.

Three-level layer: An important principle is to follow the three-level layer concept. This means wearing a thin base layer for breathability, a mid layer for thermal insulation and an outer shell to protect you from the elements like wind and rain. This approach allows you to easily adapt to different climatic conditions.

Breathability and ventilation: When you run, your body produces heat and sweat. Therefore, it is important to choose garments that offer good breathability and ventilation to allow air to circulate and keep the skin dry. Look for garments with mesh inserts or strategically placed ventilation panels to promote airflow and cooling.

Subscribe to the newsletter

