ChatGPT has become one of the most powerful allies of the internet, since this system of AI-powered chat can respond to almost anything that you ask with a very low error range.

That is why this time we will tell you how you can use ChatGPT on WhatsApp, so that you can converse with the famous AI as if it were one more contact in your agenda.

To be able to carry out this operation totally free, but with a limit of messages per month we will have to use the web called “Gog in a Box”, an initiative that uses technology based on ChatGPT with which you can experience conversational AI.

Some aspects that you must take into account before starting this function you must take into account that you need a Google account to link your account with Gof in a Box that will allow you to make up to 40 messages per month.

Guide to learn how to use ChatGPT in WhatsApp as a contact

In order to start, the first thing you must do is enter the website (https://godinabox.co/), where you just have to press the button “get started” which appears in green.

After performing the first operation, the page will direct you to another website where it will ask you to log in. Just press the “Login” button, and after that press “Sign in with Google”.

This website will ask you to link your Google account, so when you log in you must choose your personal Google user.

Once you have completed the previous steps, a tab will appear where you will be asked for the phone number you use in WhatsApp and press “Summit”.

With this, the system will recognize with which telephone number you will contact him. Also, you must remember that it is important to indicate your location with the international code that in the case of Mexico is “+52”.

Once this is finished, what follows is to follow the instructions that will be given to you and send a message to the number you are told. You can do this from the web without the need to add the phone number.

To do this you just have to access write(https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=)with the telephone number followed by the symbol (=).

It should be noted that the first message you should send to ChatGPT on WhatsApp It is the one that is indicated on the web. This is an account verification message indicating that it’s really you. This will prevent your account from being used ChatGPT without using your Google account.