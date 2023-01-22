THE CAR

The IndyCar single-seaters are built around Dallara IR-12 chassis, dating back to 2012 and updated in 2018 with a new aerodynamic kit. The minimum weight varies according to the type of track and the aerodynamic kit used. On street and permanent circuits, the minimum dry weight not including driver and fuel is 771 kg. On short ovals, i.e. whose length is less than a mile and a half, the weight drops to 766.5 kg, while on superspeedways it reaches 751 kg. The cars roll on 15-inch wheels, with a width of 10 inches at the front and 14 inches at the rear. The tires supplied by Firestone, on the other hand, can range from 25 to 26 inches in diameter at the front, while at the rear they vary between 26.5 and 27.5 inches. The variable dimensions are linked to the concept of stagger, which identifies the slight difference in the dimensions between the wheels, with the external rear wheel, for example, having a diameter that is 89 mm larger than the internal one. The stagger helps compensate for the full differential lock imposed by the regulations for oval racing, with the rear wheels then forced to rotate at the same speed. At the same rotational speed of the wheels, the larger diameter of the outer wheel increases its linear speed, thus allowing the trajectory to be covered longer than that of the inner wheel without excessive slipping on the asphalt. The stagger therefore limits tire wear and facilitates cornering. The minimum inflation pressure is 35 psi, while the use of tire warmers is prohibited in IndyCar. Finally, the PFC braking system consists of monoblock aluminum pizzas and carbon-carbon discs.

The supply of the engines is borne by Chevrolet and Honda. In 2023, the new 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 should have debuted, which should have guaranteed an extra 150 to 200 horsepower, but their arrival was initially postponed to 2024 and then put on hold. The 2023 engines thus remain the 2.2-litre twin-turbo V6s. The regulation imposes a maximum bore of 95 mm, a minimum weight of 112.5 kg and a maximum rotation speed of 12,000 rpm. Up to two injectors per cylinder are permitted, of which only one is for direct injection into the chamber, while the application of the other is limited to indirect injection. The maximum pressure in the fuel circuit is 300 bar. The two BorgWarner turbochargers are limited to a relative boost pressure of 1.5 bar. In superspeedways, however, the pressure drops to 1.3 bar, with the sole exception of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, where it is possible to continue pushing the compressors up to 1.5 bar. Drivers can activate the push-to-pass system directly from the cockpit, bringing the turbocharger to 1.65 absolute bar, with a performance gain of between 40 and 50 horsepower. Depending on the race distance and the length of the circuit, each driver can use the push-to-pass between 150 and 200 seconds, with the maximum duration of each activation ranging between 15 and 20 seconds. The push-to-pass can be used freely in any phase of the match, in the attack, pursuit or defense phase. The total power therefore varies according to the supercharging of the turbochargers and varies between 550 and 750 horsepower. On street and street circuits, the IndyCar single-seater thus has a power/weight ratio of 0.97 hp/kg dry. The engine is powered by E85 fuel, a mixture made up of 85% ethanol and 15% fossil fuels, which is placed in the 70-litre tank.

One of the many features that distinguish IndyCar single-seaters from Formula 1 is the absence of power steering, making driving particularly physically demanding. The drivers are also called from the steering wheel to manage various parameters of the single-seater. Another difference from Formula 1 is the possibility of regulating the mapping of the internal combustion engine through the dosing of the air-fuel mixture, being able to choose between a more conservative mode or a more aggressive but more expensive one on consumption. Still from the cockpit, it is also possible to adjust the stiffness of the anti-roll bars to correct the understeering and oversteering behavior of the single-seater, especially as tire wear, track conditions and above all the fuel load on board vary, which varies continuously after each pit stop. Finally, it is possible to operate the weight-jacker to adjust the cross-weight parameter, defined as the ratio between the sum of the weights applied to the right front and left rear wheels (the diagonal of the car) and the overall weight of the car. Cross-weight values ​​above 50% give the single-seater a tendency to understeer in the bends to the left, while below 50% the opposite effect is obtained. Working on the distribution between right and left compensates or emphasizes the phenomena of lateral load transfer when cornering, when the weight tends to be discharged onto the outside wheels, affecting the grip guaranteed by the tires and, at the rear, the traction out of corners. The adjustment takes place via a hydraulic piston with a maximum travel of 1.27 cm, which alters the height of the rear suspension from the ground. Given how the weight-jacker alters the symmetry of the set-up, its use is limited to oval circuits only.

The aero package differs from track to track. On superspeedways the rear wing is limited to a single profile, whose angle is between 0 and -9°. The front wing also consists of a single flap, the minimum incidence of which however is -1.5°. On short ovals, citizens and permanents instead, the rear wing has three profiles surrounded by endplates, with the incidence of the main profile which can oscillate between +5° and -5°. The front aileron mainplane however, also with three cascading profiles, can be adjusted between +4.92 and -1.08° of incidence.

The increase in power expected with the arrival of the hybrid system in 2024 prompted Dallara, supplier of chassis for the series, to start a project related to the creation of attenuators able to better protect the car in the event of rear impacts . However, this novelty is already ready to be tested during the next championship and could make its debut at the first race on the street circuit of St. Petersburgh, Florida. The objective, in addition to the primary one of increasing the level of safety, is to avoid an episode similar to the one that occurred last season to Josef Newgarden after the Iowa race. The American, after having suffered a strong impact against the barriers hitting the rear of the single-seater, subsequently passed out in the paddock, only to be discharged from hospital the following day.

CALENDAR

Exactly as will happen in Formula 1, the historic ‘rival’ category belonging to Old WorldIndyCar will also open the 2023 season on Sunday, March 5, with the street circuit of St. Petersburgh which will officially inaugurate the 112th edition of the top US open wheel series.

Date Competition Circuit March 5th Streets of St. Petersburgh Road April 2nd Texas Motor Speedway Oval April 16th Streets of Long Beach Road April 30th Barber Motorsports Park Permanent May 13th IMS Road Course Permanent May 28th Indianapolis 500 Oval June 4th Streets of Detroit Road June 18th Road America Permanent 2nd of July Mid Ohio Sports Car Course Permanent July 16th Streets of Toronto Road July 22nd Iowa Speedway Race-1 Oval 23 July Iowa Speedway Race-2 Oval August 6th Streets of Nashville Road August 12th Bryckyad GP Permanent August 27th World Wide Technology Raceway Oval September 3rd Portland International Raceway Permanent September 10th Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca Permanent

TEAMS and RIDERS

TEAM MOTOR PILOT AJ Foyt Chevrolet Santino Ferrucci Benjamin Pedersen Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Pato O’Ward Felix Rosenqvist Alexander Rossi Ed Carpenter Chevrolet Conor Daly Rinus VeeKay Juncon Hollinger Chevrolet Callum Ilott Agustin Canapino Team Penske Chevrolet Josef Newgarden Scott MacLaughin Will Power Andretti Autosport Honda Colton Hertha Kyle Kirkwood Romain Grosjean Devlin DeFrancesco Chip Ganassi Honda Marcus Ericsson Scott Dixon Alex Palou Marcus Armstrong Takuma Sato Dale Coyne – HMD Motorsports Honda David Maluskas Meyer Shank Honda Helio Castroneves Simon Pagenaud Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda Graham Rahal Jack Harvey Christian Lundgaard

Participants in the Indianapolis 500 only

TEAM PILOT Andretti Autosport Marco Andretti Arrow McLaren Tony Canaan Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick Stefan Wilson Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter

HONOR (from 1979 to 2007 the Champ Car/Formula CART series is taken as a reference)

1979 Rick Mears USA (Penske/Cosworth-Ford)

1980 Johnny Rutherford USA (Chaparral / Cosworth-Ford)

1981 Rick Mears USA (Penske/Cosworth-Ford)

1982 Rick Mears USA (Penske/Cosworth-Ford)

1983 Al Unser USA (Penske/Cosworth-Ford)

1984 Mario Andretti USA (Lola/Cosworth-Ford)

1985 Al Unser USA (March/Cosworth-Ford)

1986 Bobby Rahal USA (March/Cosworth-Ford)

1987 Bobby Rahal USA (Lola/Cosworth-Ford)

1988 Danny Sullivan USA (Penske/Chevrolet)

1989 Emerson Fittipaldi USA (Penske / Chevrolet)

1990 Al Unser jr USA (Lola / Chevrolet)

1991 Michael Andretti USA (Lola/Chevrolet)

1992 Bobby Rahal USA (Lola/Chevrolet)

1993 Nigel Mansell GBR (Lola/Cosworth-Ford)

1994 Al Unser jr USA (Penske / Ilmor)

1995 Jacques Villeneuve CAN (Reynard / Cosworth-Ford)

1996 Jimmy Vasser USA (Reynard/Honda)

1997 Alex Zanardi ITA (Reynard / Honda)

1998 Alex Zanardi ITA (Reynard / Honda)

1999 Juan Pablo Montoya COL (Reynard / Honda)

2000 Gil De Ferran BRA (Reynard / Honda)

2001 Gil De Ferran BRA (Reynard / Honda)

2002 Cristiano Da Matta BRA (Lola / Toyota)

2003 Paul Tracy CAN (Lola/Cosworth-Ford)

2004 Sebastien Bourdais FRA (Lola / Cosworth-Ford)

2005 Sebastien Bourdais FRA (Lola / Cosworth-Ford)

2006 Sebastien Bourdais FRA (Lola / Cosworth-Ford)

2007 Sebastien Bourdais FRA (Lola / Cosworth-Ford)

2008 Scott Dixon NZL (Dallara/Honda)

2009 Dario Franchitti GBR (Dallara / Honda)

2010 Dario Franchitti GBR (Dallara / Honda)

2011 Dario Franchitti GBR (Dallara / Honda)

2012 Ryan Hunter-Ray USA (Dallara/Chevrolet)

2013 Scott Dixon NZL (Dallara/Honda)

2014 Will Power AUS (Dallara / Chevrolet)

2015 Scott Dixon NZL (Dallara/Honda)

2016 Simon Pagenaud FRA (Dallara / Chevrolet)

2017 Josef Newgarden USA (Dallara/Chevrolet)

2018 Scott Dixon NZL (Dallara / Honda)

2019 Josef Newgarden USA (Dallara / Chevrolet)

2020 Scott Dixon NZL (Dallara/Honda)

2021 Alex Palou SPA (Dallara / Honda)

2022 Will Power AUS (Dallara / Chevrolet)