THE CAR

The Formula 3 single-seater is built around a carbon fiber and aluminum honeycomb monocoque frame, designed and machined by Dallara. Propulsion, on the other hand, is entrusted to the Mecachrome engine, a naturally aspirated 3.4-liter six-cylinder, which constitutes a parenthesis in itself among the turbocharged engines. used in Formula Regional, Formula 2 and Formula 1. Peak power is 380 horsepower at 8000 rpm which, related to the minimum weight of 698 kg including driver, denote a power-to-weight ratio of 0.54 hp/kg. The engine is mated to a Hewland six-speed sequential gearbox. Overall, the Formula 3 is able to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 7.8 seconds. In low load configuration, top speed is 300 km/h with DRS active. Finally, the deceleration peak under braking is 1.9 g, while cornering the single-seater can support up to 2.6 g laterally.

SO IN 2022

Unlike the F1 and F2 championships, which were decided after the domination of one driver, last season of Formula 3 remained undecided until the last round in Monza, as evidenced by the gaps in the standings of the top three: behind the champion Victor Martins there was in fact Zane Maloney, just five lengths behind, with Oliver Bearman in third position, 7 points off the lead. A 2022 therefore fought, but which rewarded the French of the ART Gran Prix due to the more constant results on the podium or in the highest areas of the rankings. Not surprisingly, Martins scored two total victories against the three of the Barbados driver, with the latter sharing the record of successes with another Frenchman like Isack Hadjar, 4th at the end of the year ahead of Roman Stanek and Arthur Leclerc. In the Constructors’ championship, however, the Italian colors smiled, with the Press on top of the world 54 points ahead of Trident. On the other hand, the satisfactions among the ‘blue’ drivers were more contained, all far from the top 20. Among Francesco Pizzi, Federico Malvestiti, Enzo Trulli and Alessandro Famularo, the first was the only one to have reached the points zone, succeeding moreover in the Sprint Race of Imola with a 10th place finish.

REGULATORY NEWS

There will be no sporting regulation changes, which will consequently remain the same as last season. What will change, on the contrary, will be the use of sustainable fuel supplied by Aramco, which will fill the 55% of the tank exactly as it will happen in Formula 2.

TEAMS AND RIDERS

Each of the ten participating teams will feature a total of three drivers, for a total of 30 cars on the starting grid. Among the teams there will be a change of three ties at the level of denominations, all due to new commercial agreements. In the first case, the Carlin will take to the track officially as Rodin Carlin, in this case for a partnership reached with the New Zealand house. The same goes for the Hitech, which from this year will count on a new title sponsor such as Pulse-Eight, while a special case will be Charouz, mostly taken over by the German PHM. Accordingly, from this season the former Czech team will present itself as PHM Racing by Charouz. All these modifications will also be present in F2, a category in which all the drivers of the will land Press reigning champion replaced by newcomers Dino Beganovic (champion of Formula Regional Europe and member of the Ferrari Driver Academy) and Mercedes protégé Paul Aron, flanked by Zak O’Sullivan, also from the Williams academy. The other Italian team, the tridentin this case with three rookies: Gabriel Bortoleto, Oliver Goethe and a ‘blue’ like Leonardo Fornaroli. Speaking of Italians, the starting grid will see two other Italian riders, also rookies: Gabriele Minimade official by Hitech a few days after the promotion in the Alpine Academy, e Nikita Bedrin. The latter, actually born in Russia, will participate with an Italian license at the wheel of the Jenzer. The champion Victor Martins, who will land in F2, will in turn be replaced by the Bulgarian Nikola Tsolov, with the French team that will be completed by Gregoire Saucy and Kaylent Frederick. Waiting for announcements on the third Hitech driver, as well as the last one before the completion of the starting grid (a team that also lines up a stage name like Sebastian Montoya), finally the return of the German should be underlined Sophia Flörschthe only woman in the line-up this season.

TEAM PILOT NATIONALITY PRESS Paul Aaron Estonia Dino Beganović Sweden Zak O'Sullivan Great Britain trident Leonardo Fornaroli Italy Gabriel Bortoleto Brazil Oliver Goethe Monk ART Grand Prix Kaylen Frederick United States Gregoire Saucy Swiss Nikola Tsolov Bulgaria MP Motorsports Franco Colapinto Argentina Mari Boya Spain Johnny Edgar Great Britain Hitech Gabriele Mini Italy Sebastian Montoya Colombia ? Van Amersfoort Caius Collet Brazil Rafael Villagomez Mexico Tommy Smith Australia Rodin Carlin Hunter Yeany United States Oliver Gray Great Britain Ido Cohen Israel Campos Christian Mansell Great Britain Hugh Barter Australia Pepe Marti Spain Jenzer Alejandro Garcia Mexico Nikita Bedrin Italy Taylor Barnard Great Britain PHM by Charouz Sophia Flörsch Germany Roberto Faria Brazil Piotr Wisnicki Poland

CALENDAR

There is no shortage of news also and above all on the calendar, with the addition of two historic appointments: in addition to the return to Montecarlowhich has not occurred since 2005, the second round of the championship will take place for the first time ever in Australia, at Melbourne’s Albert Park. Also in this context, as well as in F2, theItaly it is the only country to host more than one event: while on the weekend of 20-21 the venue will be the racetrack Enzo and Dino Ferrari Of Imolain early September will be the Temple of Speed Of Monza to welcome the last round of the championship. Different speech, however, for Zandvoortnot confirmed for this year.

Date Round Circuit March 3-5 Bahrain Sakhir March 31-April 2 Australia Melbourne May 19-21 Italy Imola May 25-28 Monk Montecarlo June 2-4 Spain Montmeló June 30-July 2 Austria Spielberg July 7-9 Great Britain Silverstone July 21-23 Hungary Hungaroring July 28-30 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps September 1-3 Italy Monza

FORMAT AND SCORES

Just like last year, the weekend will be divided into four total rounds, two of which on Friday: the weekend will open on Friday with the only session of free testsimmediately followed by qualification. This will determine the starting grid for the Feature Race on Sunday (in addition to guaranteeing 2 extra points to the author of the pole position), while for the Sprint Race on Saturday there will be an inversion of the deployment of the first twelve classified. The latter provides a duration of 40 minutes + 1 lap, against the 45 minutes + 1 of the Feature. They will be awarded in both tests points to the top ten finishers, with the Sprint which will reserve fewer points than the Sunday race. In both sessions, the author of the fastest lap will receive an extra pointprovided that the latter crosses the finish line in the top ten.

SPRINT RACE POINTS 1st 10 2nd 9 3rd 8 4th 7 5th 6 6th 5 7th 4 8th 3 9th 2 10th 1 Fast ride 1

FEATURE RACE POINTS 1st 25 2nd 18 3rd 15 4th 12 5th 10 6th 8 7th 6 8th 4 9th 2 10th 1 Pole position 2 Fast ride 1

HONOR

YEAR PILOT TEAM 2019 Robert Schwartzman Press 2020 Oscar Piastri Press 2021 Dennis Hauger Press 2022 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix

BUILDERS HONOR

YEAR TEAM 2019 Press 2020 Press 2021 trident 2022 Press

TV COVERAGE

All race weekends will be broadcast live and streamed from Sky Sports F1channel 207.