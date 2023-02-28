THE CAR
The Formula 3 single-seater is built around a carbon fiber and aluminum honeycomb monocoque frame, designed and machined by Dallara. Propulsion, on the other hand, is entrusted to the Mecachrome engine, a naturally aspirated 3.4-liter six-cylinder, which constitutes a parenthesis in itself among the turbocharged engines. used in Formula Regional, Formula 2 and Formula 1. Peak power is 380 horsepower at 8000 rpm which, related to the minimum weight of 698 kg including driver, denote a power-to-weight ratio of 0.54 hp/kg. The engine is mated to a Hewland six-speed sequential gearbox. Overall, the Formula 3 is able to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 7.8 seconds. In low load configuration, top speed is 300 km/h with DRS active. Finally, the deceleration peak under braking is 1.9 g, while cornering the single-seater can support up to 2.6 g laterally.
SO IN 2022
Unlike the F1 and F2 championships, which were decided after the domination of one driver, last season of Formula 3 remained undecided until the last round in Monza, as evidenced by the gaps in the standings of the top three: behind the champion Victor Martins there was in fact Zane Maloney, just five lengths behind, with Oliver Bearman in third position, 7 points off the lead. A 2022 therefore fought, but which rewarded the French of the ART Gran Prix due to the more constant results on the podium or in the highest areas of the rankings. Not surprisingly, Martins scored two total victories against the three of the Barbados driver, with the latter sharing the record of successes with another Frenchman like Isack Hadjar, 4th at the end of the year ahead of Roman Stanek and Arthur Leclerc. In the Constructors’ championship, however, the Italian colors smiled, with the Press on top of the world 54 points ahead of Trident. On the other hand, the satisfactions among the ‘blue’ drivers were more contained, all far from the top 20. Among Francesco Pizzi, Federico Malvestiti, Enzo Trulli and Alessandro Famularo, the first was the only one to have reached the points zone, succeeding moreover in the Sprint Race of Imola with a 10th place finish.
REGULATORY NEWS
There will be no sporting regulation changes, which will consequently remain the same as last season. What will change, on the contrary, will be the use of sustainable fuel supplied by Aramco, which will fill the 55% of the tank exactly as it will happen in Formula 2.
TEAMS AND RIDERS
Each of the ten participating teams will feature a total of three drivers, for a total of 30 cars on the starting grid. Among the teams there will be a change of three ties at the level of denominations, all due to new commercial agreements. In the first case, the Carlin will take to the track officially as Rodin Carlin, in this case for a partnership reached with the New Zealand house. The same goes for the Hitech, which from this year will count on a new title sponsor such as Pulse-Eight, while a special case will be Charouz, mostly taken over by the German PHM. Accordingly, from this season the former Czech team will present itself as PHM Racing by Charouz. All these modifications will also be present in F2, a category in which all the drivers of the will land Press reigning champion replaced by newcomers Dino Beganovic (champion of Formula Regional Europe and member of the Ferrari Driver Academy) and Mercedes protégé Paul Aron, flanked by Zak O’Sullivan, also from the Williams academy. The other Italian team, the tridentin this case with three rookies: Gabriel Bortoleto, Oliver Goethe and a ‘blue’ like Leonardo Fornaroli. Speaking of Italians, the starting grid will see two other Italian riders, also rookies: Gabriele Minimade official by Hitech a few days after the promotion in the Alpine Academy, e Nikita Bedrin. The latter, actually born in Russia, will participate with an Italian license at the wheel of the Jenzer. The champion Victor Martins, who will land in F2, will in turn be replaced by the Bulgarian Nikola Tsolov, with the French team that will be completed by Gregoire Saucy and Kaylent Frederick. Waiting for announcements on the third Hitech driver, as well as the last one before the completion of the starting grid (a team that also lines up a stage name like Sebastian Montoya), finally the return of the German should be underlined Sophia Flörschthe only woman in the line-up this season.
|TEAM
|PILOT
|NATIONALITY
|PRESS
|Paul Aaron
|Estonia
|Dino Beganović
|Sweden
|Zak O’Sullivan
|Great Britain
|trident
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|Italy
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Brazil
|Oliver Goethe
|Monk
|ART Grand Prix
|Kaylen Frederick
|United States
|Gregoire Saucy
|Swiss
|Nikola Tsolov
|Bulgaria
|MP Motorsports
|Franco Colapinto
|Argentina
|Mari Boya
|Spain
|Johnny Edgar
|Great Britain
|Hitech
|Gabriele Mini
|Italy
|Sebastian Montoya
|Colombia
|?
|Van Amersfoort
|Caius Collet
|Brazil
|Rafael Villagomez
|Mexico
|Tommy Smith
|Australia
|Rodin Carlin
|Hunter Yeany
|United States
|Oliver Gray
|Great Britain
|Ido Cohen
|Israel
|Campos
|Christian Mansell
|Great Britain
|Hugh Barter
|Australia
|Pepe Marti
|Spain
|Jenzer
|Alejandro Garcia
|Mexico
|Nikita Bedrin
|Italy
|Taylor Barnard
|Great Britain
|PHM by Charouz
|Sophia Flörsch
|Germany
|Roberto Faria
|Brazil
|Piotr Wisnicki
|Poland
CALENDAR
There is no shortage of news also and above all on the calendar, with the addition of two historic appointments: in addition to the return to Montecarlowhich has not occurred since 2005, the second round of the championship will take place for the first time ever in Australia, at Melbourne’s Albert Park. Also in this context, as well as in F2, theItaly it is the only country to host more than one event: while on the weekend of 20-21 the venue will be the racetrack Enzo and Dino Ferrari Of Imolain early September will be the Temple of Speed Of Monza to welcome the last round of the championship. Different speech, however, for Zandvoortnot confirmed for this year.
|Date
|Round
|Circuit
|March 3-5
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|March 31-April 2
|Australia
|Melbourne
|May 19-21
|Italy
|Imola
|May 25-28
|Monk
|Montecarlo
|June 2-4
|Spain
|Montmeló
|June 30-July 2
|Austria
|Spielberg
|July 7-9
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|July 21-23
|Hungary
|Hungaroring
|July 28-30
|Belgium
|Spa-Francorchamps
|September 1-3
|Italy
|Monza
FORMAT AND SCORES
Just like last year, the weekend will be divided into four total rounds, two of which on Friday: the weekend will open on Friday with the only session of free testsimmediately followed by qualification. This will determine the starting grid for the Feature Race on Sunday (in addition to guaranteeing 2 extra points to the author of the pole position), while for the Sprint Race on Saturday there will be an inversion of the deployment of the first twelve classified. The latter provides a duration of 40 minutes + 1 lap, against the 45 minutes + 1 of the Feature. They will be awarded in both tests points to the top ten finishers, with the Sprint which will reserve fewer points than the Sunday race. In both sessions, the author of the fastest lap will receive an extra pointprovided that the latter crosses the finish line in the top ten.
|SPRINT RACE
|POINTS
|1st
|10
|2nd
|9
|3rd
|8
|4th
|7
|5th
|6
|6th
|5
|7th
|4
|8th
|3
|9th
|2
|10th
|1
|Fast ride
|1
|FEATURE RACE
|POINTS
|1st
|25
|2nd
|18
|3rd
|15
|4th
|12
|5th
|10
|6th
|8
|7th
|6
|8th
|4
|9th
|2
|10th
|1
|Pole position
|2
|Fast ride
|1
HONOR
|YEAR
|PILOT
|TEAM
|2019
|Robert Schwartzman
|Press
|2020
|Oscar Piastri
|Press
|2021
|Dennis Hauger
|Press
|2022
|Victor Martins
|ART Grand Prix
BUILDERS HONOR
|YEAR
|TEAM
|2019
|Press
|2020
|Press
|2021
|trident
|2022
|Press
TV COVERAGE
All race weekends will be broadcast live and streamed from Sky Sports F1channel 207.
