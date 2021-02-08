The trial by case of the Bárcenas papers, which EL PAÍS revealed in January 2013, It begins this Monday at the National Court almost six years after the investigating magistrate José de la Mata concluded the main line of investigation. Despite the fact that only five people sit on the bench and the penalties proposed by the Prosecutor’s Office are far from those requested in other corruption cases, the political significance of this appointment does not escape the parties. The court will have to rule on box b that the PP maintained for almost 20 years and on the reform of its headquarters, allegedly paid for with black money. All this, with the recent confession of Luis Bárcenas, former popular treasurer, as a backdrop and in the middle of the electoral campaign in Catalonia.

What is judged. De la Mata puts on the table a whole battery of alleged irregularities to be prosecuted. Although the magistrates who sentenced the main piece of the Gürtel case, known as Epoch I, they have already concluded that there is a “valid and sufficient proof of charge” to conclude “the existence of a box b”, it will be this new court that will go into the matter thoroughly. According to the investigation, the PP had a system of “financing outside the legal economic circuit” from at least 1990 to 2008. A period that Bárcenas extends to 1982, according to his confession sent on January 26 to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, where he adds that this parallel accounting was nourished by black donations that were contributed by “people related to beneficiary companies of important public awards.”

That money, beyond all control, was used for various purposes. The instructor considered that there is sufficient evidence to show that he spent, for example, on salary supplements to party positions as compensation for his dedication to political activity – the former popular treasurer speaks, among others, of Mariano Rajoy, María Dolores of Cospedal or Rodrigo Rato— and in aid to people linked to the party who had suffered ETA terrorism. It was also used to allegedly pay for part of the remodeling of the popular headquarters in Madrid’s calle de Génova. Another part, adds La Mata’s car, was left by Bárcenas and his predecessor in office, Álvaro Lapuerta, who died in 2018, who handled the flow of those hundreds of thousands of euros.

Another key issue that will be addressed at the hearing involves the taxation of the PP, which in 2008 did not present the corresponding corporate tax declaration. “Consequently, it stopped declaring to the Treasury the amount of all the donations received, which are recorded in the opaque accounting records of Bárcenas and Lapuerta,” said De la Mata. In the trial, however, the open line of investigation on the crime of bribery will not be analyzed, which is still under investigation and where it is a matter of connecting the contributions of the businessmen with the concession of public works. As EL PAÍS advanced, the track is being tracked to 600 million awarded by the Government of Aznar and other contracts awarded in the Community of Madrid.

The accused. Only five people sit on the bench. The best-known face is that of Bárcenas, manager and treasurer of the training from 1990 to 2009, already sentenced to 29 years in prison by Epoca I. But another former high-ranking official of the PP accompanies him: Cristóbal Páez, who held the post of deputy to the national manager and who allegedly received 12,000 euros in 500-euro bills as a “bonus.” At his side will be the architect Gonzalo Urquijo and Belén García, administrators of Unifica, a company that renovated the headquarters in Genoa; and Laura Montero, project director of the company. The PP and Unifica, as legal persons, are also prosecuted as subsidiary civil liability.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office and the rest of the accusations attribute crimes of criminal organization, illicit association, accounting falsification, documentary falsification, influence peddling, money laundering, electoral crime, against the Treasury and misappropriation.

The miseries. In its indictment, the Prosecutor’s Office asks for five years in prison for Bárcenas; 18 months for Páez; and 3 years and 10 months for Urquijo and García. The State Bar requests, for its part, 3 years for the former treasurer; 1 year for Páez; and 5 years and 9 months for Unifica administrators. Some sentences that the private and popular accusations, which also include Laura Montero among those implicated in the plot, raise up to 35 years for Bárcenas and Páez, and up to 19 years for the other three. It is also required that the PP be sentenced to pay more than one million euros as a subsidiary civil liable.

Main test. The baptized as Bárcenas papers, revealed by EL PAÍS on January 30, 2013, constitute the main evidence. The Office of the Prosecutor defines them as “sheets by way of parallel accounting that Luis Bárcenas filled in and Álvaro de Lapuerta supervised.” They reflected money that, “always in cash and beyond all control, was kept in a safe located in the office” of the first of them. Bárcenas’ confession will serve to support these documents, although some – such as Pío García Escudero, former president of the Senate – have already acknowledged having received the money reflected in those accounting notes.

The magistrates. The composition of the court has revealed another of the battles of the PP. The popular ones challenged one of the judges who was to be part of this, José Ricardo de Prada, one of the authors of the Epoca I sentence. An initiative that the National Court accepted. In this way, the final shortlist is made up of Fernando Andreu, whom the conservative party also tried to remove; José Antonio Moral Alarcón, who will act as president; and María Fernanda García, who will be the speaker of the sentence.

The sessions. The Hearing has foreseen that the trial will take place over 46 sessions, which begin this Monday with the preliminary questions phase – which will be followed by the statements of the accused – and will last until May 20. Dozens of witnesses will also parade before the court: the first will be the person chosen by the PP to represent it as a legal entity, who will testify on February 11, according to the agenda that the magistrates manage. Next, it will be the turn of the former deputy Jorge Trías, one of the first political positions who recognized the existence of parallel accounting.

Later, although there is still no date set, the main dishes will arrive. Among others, José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, former presidents of the Government and former leaders of the formation, have been mentioned; Javier Arenas, Francisco Álvarez Cascos, Ángel Acebes and María Dolores de Cospedal, former general secretaries of the party; former vice president Rodrigo Rato; the former ministers Federico Trillo and José María Michavila; Pío García Escudero, former president of the Senate; the former Balearic president Jaume Matas; and former senator Luis Fraga, nephew of the late Manuel Fraga, founder of the PP. Several of them appear in Bárcenas papers as alleged recipients of bonuses.

In turn, businessmen who appear as donors in the Bárcenas papers, like Luis del Rivero, former president of Sacyr Vallehermoso; o José María Villar Mir, former president of OHL. Also Alfonso García Pozuelo, the owner of Constructora Hispánica, sentenced to two years in prison in the main trial of the Gürtel case, who confessed that he had paid Francisco Correa, head of the corruption network, in exchange for the award of public works. Rafael Palencia, from Degremont, is another of the witnesses cited: in a recording, he acknowledges having periodically given money to Bárcenas and Lapuerta.