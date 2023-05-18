The leaders of the G-7 are preparing to hold a summit starting this Friday in the Japanese city of Hiroshima that aims to show the world the unity and determination of the democratic powers in the face of the multiple challenges of the contemporary world. The Ukrainian war and the relationship with China are the key items on the packed agenda. But there are many others of interest, including the regulation of artificial intelligence, about which an attempt is expected from the partners to begin to define shared criteria. The final communiqué, which is expected on Sunday, will say to what extent the seven countries will have been able to iron out differences and solidify weighty consensus.

The group of the most industrialized democratic countries —the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada (to which the representation of the EU is added)— will be joined as guests by leaders of other aligned democracies. such as South Korea or Australia and important non-aligned countries such as India, Brazil or Indonesia.

Here are some keys to follow the appointment in the Japanese city, chosen to revive the memory of the nuclear horror at a particularly dangerous time. The visit to the Hiroshima memory park is the first act of the summit.

Ukraine

Different issues related to the war will be discussed at the summit. A relevant line of work focuses on designing mechanisms that improve the effectiveness of the sanctions already approved against Russia. The US and the UK are expected to announce national measures in this regard at the summit. The EU also develops plans in this area. This is a complex issue, because there are those who are in favor of fairly direct and intense punishment mechanisms for countries that facilitate or allow circumvention maneuvers, and others who prefer gradual and focused action that does not cause new obstacles to trade. Germany is among the latter.

More information

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The joint implementation of new sanctions will also be discussed. The diamond sector is under study. In this case, there are multiple challenges. On the one hand, the asymmetry by which, in the EU, this issue substantially affects a single country, Belgium; on the other, moving forward with a design that allows efficient international deployment, in terms of traceability and other issues.

Another relevant aspect is the issue of exports to Russia. Washington pushed for wide-ranging restrictive measures in that regard, but perplexity from other G-7 members has slowed that push. It will be important to see where that ends up.

In the background, attention remains focused on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, with the hopes of the partners that it can be successful, and the internal debates on how to continue with the aid, with the prospect of delivering the F-16s to Kiev as a great dilemma. .

Hovering over everything is the question of whether and when it will be possible to open a peace negotiation. The expectation is that the G-7 will reaffirm its unwavering commitment to Ukraine for as long as it takes, and that it will not accept peace processes with which kyiv does not agree.

China

The relationship with Beijing is a central issue and one in which the partners have positions with different nuances. A European source pointed out this Thursday that the shift in public rhetoric in Washington, with recent speeches by Janet Yellen, Treasury secretary, and Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, has brought the US position closer to what it was before that of the EU: we must reduce the risks derived from dependence on China, but not opt ​​for clean cuts.

The final statement is expected to issue words against coercive economic practices, referring to a range of behaviors that the partners reproach Beijing for: from shady practices in its internal market, to the abuse of its dominant economic position against debtors or others. countries, with the intention of twisting their free political will.

One of the elements of debate will be the implementation of investment control mechanisms in China, to prevent the private decision of companies to inject capital into that market from causing unwanted consequences. But, while the US or the UK are motivated to proceed on that path, Germany once again calls for caution. Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz invited to be “pragmatic” in statements before the start of the summit.

Linked to the relationship with China, the great issue of security and economic resilience stands out, which the Japanese incumbent presidency has placed at the center of the summit, and for which a separate statement is expected. But, apart from this formalism, it is a matter conceptually closely linked to the relationship with China.

This Thursday several relevant companies in the microchip production chain have expressed their intention to strengthen their investments in Japan, a country with high technological and industrial capabilities that may be relevant in the diversification effort.

Taiwan, the main manufacturing country for high-end chips, flies over the entire section of the relationship with China. Japan insists on establishing a conceptual link – its prime minister has indicated that what is Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow – and seeks to forge a unity of the G-7 and the partners on the Asian flank.

global south

The presence of leaders such as the Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Indian Narendra Modi or the Indonesian Joko Widodo evidences the desire of the industrial powers to improve the harmony with these important countries in the definition of the global balance of forces. India clearly has an interest in closing ranks with the West vis-a-vis China, but for multiple reasons it is much more tepid vis-a-vis Russia. Brazil, for its part, adopts a position very willing to continue strengthening ties with Beijing, and an activism as a promoter of a peace process in the war in Ukraine that includes statements by President Lula that do not arouse enthusiasm in the West.

Beyond the main actors of the non-aligned world, it should be noted that the Japanese presidency has also invited the African Union, and that it insists that it is necessary to channel aid quickly and effectively so that developing countries can face the transition climate.

Artificial intelligence

Although it is not going to be, in principle, one of the issues that the leaders are going to devote more time to, the group does contemplate trying to gradually bring positions closer to the regulation of artificial intelligence. A preparatory ministerial session held at the end of April among digital wallet holders concluded that the group should promote risk-focused regulations, while striving not to stifle development possibilities.

The group recognized in these preparatory works for the summit that the central perspective is that of national regulations – or community, in the case of the EU -, but the idea is to promote a convergence of criteria. Brussels is active in this matter, as is the Joe Biden Administration, which has recently held meetings with top executives from leading companies in this sector.

The final communiqué will clarify the extent to which the partners are able to reach. In any case, the preparatory work showed a willingness to continue addressing the matter in the future. It is, therefore, the initial steps of a journey in which a will to continue advancing is manifested. As in other areas, the different sensitivities, as demonstrated by the very restrictive measures adopted by the Italian Government, very different from an attitude more than laissez faire from others, portend a difficult path to reaching substantial consensus.

nuclear risk

The venue of the summit, Hiroshima, is in itself a message. Undoubtedly, the G-7 will speak out firmly against multiple risks: the Russian and North Korean threats, the strong development of the Chinese atomic arsenal, and the Iranian atomic program. This last section has been quite marginalized on the international agenda, partly due to the urgency of other issues. It is not possible to expect in this much more than words.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.