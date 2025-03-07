SUV vehicles (Sport Utility Vehicle) have become one of the most popular options among consumers in recent years. These cars They combine the appearance of an SUV with the comfort and practicality of an urban vehicle. Their design, together with the sense of security they provide and their ability to face various road situations, make them one of the best options in the current automotive market.

The Korean car brand Kia It has established itself as a leading manufacturer in the SUV segment, offering a wide range of vehicles that adapt to different needs and user preferences. From its Sportage model, to Niro, through the Stonic, all of them combine design, advanced technology and versatility for car paths to be made to your measure. But … What is the ideal Kia SUV for you?

For families and urban drivers

With capacity for five people and a trunk between 526 and 591 liters, the Sportage model is perfect for families with young children. He Kia Sportage It has a safety system that includes seven airbags, an anti-multicolision braking system, driver assistance, and driver monitoring. Besides, It has a lane change alert, cruise control and collision alarm system So you don’t run any risk.

Sportage is also perfect if you usually drive within the city. It has hybrid propulsion systems (HEV), plug -in hybrid (PHEV) and soft hybrid (MHEV), as well as with gasoline and diesel engines which can reach powers of up to 230 hp3 with an average consumption of 6.1l/km3. With this model, you will not have to worry about emissions, as it complies with the Euro 6 and Euro 6D regulations (depending on the model) so that you can circulate through the city.

The Sportage model is perfect for families. Kia

For those who seek efficiency and economy

The model Kia Stonic It stands out for its efficiency in fuel consumption and advanced technology, so if efficiency and economy are essential for you, this is your model. With engines such as the 1.0 T-GDI of 120 hp (now replaced by 100 hp versions with light hybridization), the 1.2 DPI of 79 hp (previously 84 hp) and the 1.6 CRDI VGT of 110 hp, Average consumption varies between 5.2 and 5.5 l/100 km, depending on the model and driving conditions.

Another of the qualities of the Stonic is its practicality, because thanks to its equipment, available in Concept, Drive, GT-Line versions, and special editions, you will enjoy efficient and comfortable transfers. It has automatic air conditioner, parking sensors and LED headlights in the most complete models. Besides, It has the Drive Wise system for semi -autonomous drivinga screen of up to 8 inches compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and driving security systems.

The Stonic stands out for its advanced technology. Kia

For long trips and ecological drivers

If you want to take care of the environment, you drive, Kia Niro It is your vehicle. This model is a compact crossover (combines SUV and hatchback elements) available in hybrid variants (HEV), plug -in hybrid (PHEV) and totally electric (EV) that has low emissions and efficient consumption (combined consumption of 4.6 l/100 km in the hybrid version) for those who wish to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle without sacrificing comfort and performance.

Kia Niro combines SUV and Hatchbac elements

In addition, with this model your long trips will have greater autonomy, especially in the electric version with up to 455 km of autonomy. Niro offers 183 hp of total power and An electric autonomy of 58 km and the e-niro version reaches 204 hp of power. The longer the journeys, the more you can you run, but with this kia model, with 5 -star rating in Euro NCAP and driving assistant that includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane maintenance, you will be able to minimize the hazards.

With Niro your trips will have more autonomy. Kia

A more modern alternative

He KIA EV3 It is a new compact electric SUV that is positioned as a more modern and efficient alternative to the previous models. It is more compact than Sportage, the worst take advantage of the interior space thanks to its dedicated electrical platform, so it is also perfect for families.

The EV3 has a 201 CV electric motor, exceeding the benefits of Niro Hybrid, which also does it ideal for long trips. Besides, It has advanced driving assistance systems with AI For technology fans. This model also adapts to ecological users, since it not only reduces CO2 emissions, but its interior is manufactured with sustainable and recyclable materials.

Now that you know the characteristics of KIA SUV models, do not hesitate, Get the most adjusted to your needs and keep the level to your displacements.