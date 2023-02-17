Aesthetics or the brand are temptations when choosing the best bike brake But there are basic aspects that should be taken into account to make the best decision. Here, a quick guide,

types of brakes

rim brakes

They are the most common and one of the most types offered on the market. They are characterized in that to brake force is applied to the wheel rim.

cantilever brakes

These brakes are the most popular among mountain bikes: despite their simplicity, they are very resistant.

They differ from caliper brakes in that the pads that put pressure on the wheel are bolted to each side of the fork. The cable that activates the mechanism is in the center, not on the sides.

V brake

They are considered a subcategory within cantilever brakes, since they differ from the previous ones in that the arms where the shoe is located are slightly longer. They offer greater stopping power and greater durability. Used in bicycles of all kinds.

Caliper or caliper brakes

They are one of the most used on road bikes. They work through a system of bolted shoes at the same point and that press the wheel when we press the handlebars.

The rubber wears out more quickly, so it requires a constant review, to prevent the tire from deteriorating.

Disc or mallet

They exert braking pressure on the hub or disc of the wheel. They require an external arm that holds the parts called a reaction arm.

There are disc and drum brakes.

Disc brakes

Common on mountain bikes, but also on road bikes. They consist of a cable that causes the shoes to press on a disc, thus causing the bike to slow down.

There are two types, hydraulic: they work through the pressure of a specialized oil. They are said to be one of the most recommended.

Mechanical: works through a cable that activates the brake when pressed.

Drum brakes

It is one of the least used, due to its lower braking power and its greater weight. It is based on a pad located inside a cylinder, which expands outwards when the brake mechanism is activated, preventing the wheel from continuing to rotate. Common on children’s and touring bicycles. Of course, these brakes enjoy greater durability of the spare parts, longer time without maintenance, the rim can be off-center without affecting braking and its operation is not affected as much by humidity or mud.

coaster brakes

It is a system widely used in children’s bicycles and basically consists of stopping the rear wheel or blocking traction with the legs pedaling backwards.

In any case, the recommendation of the experts is to get good advice when deciding to change the braking system or choose the most suitable one for your needs and your type of bicycle.

