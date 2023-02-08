The furor over the profitability of Treasury bills has triggered demand among many individuals who are launching into the world of investment for the first time, even if it is in the most conservative way. What do you have to do to buy debt?

where to go



Bills, bonds and debentures can be acquired through various channels. The first, any bank or securities company. The second, the Bank of Spain’s own offices, which from today requires an appointment by phone 913385000 or through its website.

To open the account, you need the ID (with a copy) and the account holder’s bank account details, in addition to the money to be invested, which can be deposited by transfer. It can also be purchased through the Treasury website, with the digital certificate or electronic DNI, always at least seven days in advance of the day of the auction.

commissions



The convenience of leaving the purchase of titles in the hands of the bank or a broker also implies assuming a higher cost due to the commissions they charge. Currently, they are around between 0.2% and 0.3%. Opening an account in the Bank of Spain is free, although you have to pay the commission in case of cash transfer.

It amounts to “1.5 per thousand with a minimum of 0.9 euros and a maximum of 200 euros.” That is, 1.5 euros for the minimum nominal amount of 1,000 euros. A prior deposit of 101% of the requested amount is also required. For example, if that minimum of 1,000 euros is invested, you will have to deposit 1,010 euros per title. It must be taken into account that requests greater than this minimum must always be multiples of 1,000.

Risk and liquidity



Treasury bills have always been part of the most conservative portfolios due to their low risk. After all, the investor will only stop collecting them in the event that the State -which is the one that issues them to finance itself- goes bankrupt, something that is practically impossible.

As they are short-term securities (three, six or twelve months), their risk of variation is lower for those investors who, for whatever reason, want to undo their position before expiration.

In these cases of redemption of money before time, it is necessary to go to the secondary market where this type of titles were negotiated. There they can be sold at the price at which they are listed at that time through a broker who will charge their corresponding commission.

taxes



In the case of bills, investors will have to declare the profits obtained with their investment as a return on movable capital, for which they will be taxed at 19% for the first 6,000 euros, 21% for the following 44,000 and, from from there, to 23%.

with investment funds



Another formula for investing in public debt is through investment funds. Its great advantage is its daily liquidity and that the investment can be transferred from one fund to another at any time, without the need to pay taxes. It only goes through the Treasury once the participation is sold and those profits are made. The disadvantage? Commissions that are usually around 0.25% for management and 0.10% for the deposit.