One more summer, since the second half of July, the Perseids, also known as the tears of San Lorenzo, have reappeared in the sky every night. The best time to see them will be between August 11 and 13, in places that are far from light pollution, you can see up to 50 Perseids per hour, although the previous days you can also see many shooting stars. The Moon, which reaches its full phase on the 12th, will be a small inconvenience and will mean that only the brightest Perseids can be seen. “If the observation conditions were ideal, around 100 shooting stars could be seen per hour, but the brightness of the Moon will be one of the factors that will cause the real number of visible Perseids to drop to around 50”, explains José Maria Madiedo, researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), in a press release of the institution.

To enjoy this astronomical spectacle, no optical instrument, such as a telescope, is required. What’s more, the POT it is not recommended due to its limited field of vision. Just go to a place that is as dark as possible and away from light pollution and look at the sky. Shooting stars can appear anywhere in the sky, although by extending their trajectory backwards they will appear to come from a point in the constellation Perseus, which gave them their name. This constellation looms over the horizon at dusk, so you’re more likely to see the Perseids as the night progresses. Its maximum is around sunrise time, although the POT warns that, sometimes, it is possible to see them from 10 at night. In addition, they advise keeping mobile phones away because these devices with bright screens will make it difficult to see at night and therefore reduce the number of shooting stars that can be seen. The time it takes for the eyes to adjust to the dark is 30 minutes.

The Perseids have their origin in the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which completes one revolution around the Sun approximately every 133 years and whose core is 26 kilometers wide. Every time the comet approaches the star, it heats up and emits jets of gas and small solid particles that form the comet’s tail. Every summer, between the end of July and the end of August, the Earth crosses the remnants of this tail, causing these particles – called meteoroids – to crash into the atmosphere at high speed. As the Earth moves deeper into this cloud of meteoroids, the number of particles is greater, so the activity of the Perseids increases.

“Most of the meteoroids that break off from 109P/Swift-Tuttle are as small as a grain of sand, or even smaller. When they cross our planet, they enter the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of more than 210,000 kilometers per hour, which is equivalent to traveling through our country from north to south in less than 20 seconds,” says José Luis Ortiz, a researcher at the IAA- CSIC. As a consequence of the high speeds, the collision with the atmosphere is so sudden that the temperature of the particles increases to about 5,000 degrees Celsius in a fraction of a second, for which they disintegrate, emitting a flash known as a shooting star or meteor. This disintegration occurs at an altitude of between 100 and 80 kilometers above ground level, they explain from the IAA-CSIC. Larger particles (pea-sized or larger) can produce much brighter shooting stars, called bolides or fireballs.

