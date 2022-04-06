An office of the Tax Agency in Madrid. / ep

The Tax Agency has opened this April 6 the period to confirm or modify and submit online the income statement of more than 21.9 million taxpayers for the year 2021.

Who has to declare?

Taxpayers with income from work up to 22,000 euros per year are not required, although the limit is reduced to 14,000 euros if the income comes from more than one payer (with exceptions).

Nor do they have to declare those taxpayers who have income from work, capital and economic activities or capital gains (subsidies, prizes and others), with the joint limit of 1,000 euros, together with capital losses of less than 500 euros.

What if I have been in ERTE or have collected the IMV?

Where to review personal and financial data

It is important to review the draft through ‘Renta Web’, to check that the data handled by the Tax Agency is correct. Among them, there are usually errors in the cadastral references of the properties, personal circumstances that may have changed, union dues, receipt of aid or subsidies and, above all, family, housing and regional deductions.

Calendar of the taxpayer 6 of April The deadline to file the return online begins May 3 You can request an appointment to make the declaration by phone. May 5th The deadline is open for make the statement by phone. See also Gordo de la Primitiva: Check the results of the draw for Sunday, December 26, 2021 May 26 You can request an appointment for the statement in person. June 1 Tax offices begin to serve citizens. June 27th Deadline for filing returns if the result is to be deposited by direct debit. June 29 Last day to request an appointment to make the declaration by phone or in the office. June 30th Last day to file the declaration. Source: Tax Agency.

How to obtain ‘PIN Key’ and the reference number?

Together with the electronic certificate and DNI, they continue to be the access systems for ‘Renta Web’. Obtaining a PIN code requires two steps, a single prior registration and a subsequent request each time the taxpayer needs it.

Prior registration is done online, following the instructions in the letter that the Agency will send to those who request it through the option offered in the ‘PIN Code’ section of the AEAT website. In this case, you must provide the DNI, its validity date and the mobile number.

It is also possible to register in advance by video call, or at the Agency’s offices, providing the DNI and a mobile phone number, without the need for additional documentation. Once registered in the system, when the taxpayer wishes to carry out a procedure, they can request the access PIN from the link available in the procedure itself, or from the ‘app’.

To do this, you must enter the NIF and the validity date of the DNI, to which is added a four-character password that will already be given to you for each request. Next, you will receive by SMS a three-character PIN which, together with the password, forms the access code necessary to carry out your procedures.

In turn, to obtain the reference number through the REN0 service on the Agency’s page, the NIF, box 505 of Income 2020 and the validity date of the DNI itself will be requested. Those who did not file in the previous year, or with their Income 2020 box with zero value, instead of box 505, the last digits of the code of a bank account owned by the taxpayer will be requested. In order to facilitate its use, the reference number will consist of only six characters.

telephone support

From May 5 to June 30, the ‘We Call You’ plan will be operational for taxpayers less accustomed to new technologies.

Other ways of presenting the declaration

There are several ways to file the return, depending on the result to be returned or deposited, and whether or not the payment is made by direct debit.

The non-face-to-face routes (without going to the offices), will have a term between April 6 and June 30 (June 27 in the case of direct debit payments). In all cases, the Renta 2021 portal can be used, in addition to the aforementioned ‘Le lamamos’ plan.

In person, from June 1 to June 30 (27 if the payment is domiciled, with a charge on June 30), returns can be submitted and deposited at the offices of the AEAT, CCAA and local entities if domiciled the pay. Also in offices of collaborating financial entities if the result is to be deposited (without direct debit).

New ‘Informer’

The Income ‘Informant’, along with another specific one on economic activities, will be accessible on the Agency’s website in the section dedicated to the campaign. This year it becomes a comprehensive online assistance service with more than 800 answers to the most outstanding doubts of the entire tax (news, tax benefits, financial products, etc).

The different blocks of information are connected to a chat attended by specialists from nine in the morning to seven in the afternoon, thus allowing personalized assistance for questions that remain pending resolution in the responses of the ‘Informer’.

Main assistance and information services

– Through the Internet: https://sede.agenciatributaria.gob.es and ‘app’ of the Tax Agency

– Telephone request ‘We will call’ (as of May 3):

91 535 73 26 and 901 12 12 24 (automatic service, 24 hours)

91 553 00 71 and 901 22 33 44 (operator, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., MF)

– Telephone Rent Information: 91 554 87 70 and 901 33 55 33

(to resolve doubts; from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., MF)