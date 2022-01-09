The beginning of the year is always an excuse to put things in order and it is a great time to make a maintenance suitable for one of the devices that we use the most in our day to day, the computer, an indispensable tool today to be able to carry out the tasks of work or study, and even more so in these times of uncertain pandemic.

It is curious that although this is an object that is used daily and for long periods of time, generally we do not invest a lot of time or money to keep our equipment updated and in the best conditions.

For this reason, if you have a few days off from vacation and want to improve the performance of your computer, we will tell you what you should do with your computer, taking into account optimizations in the operating system, physical cleaning and the acquisition of additional devices that will allow you to enhance it.

The operating system

At this point there are several factors that you have to watch out for, according to experts. The first thing you have to focus on is making all the pending updates on your operating systemThis will not only allow you to access improvements in the programs, but also download security patches, which will protect you from possible attacks or breaches.

This must be done periodically if you want to get the most out of the computer, not only in terms of performance, but also for security.

In the case of an operating system Windows, you should go to the Windows Update program, which is the panel where all the updates are located. There you can see if there are any improvements available, the history and when was the last time an adjustment was made on your computer. If, on the contrary, you have equipment Mac Apple should go to ‘System Preferences’ and choose the option’ Update software‘.

For specific programs, go to the App Store and at the top of the window you will find the ‘Updates’ section.

“For this process, you must have the computer connected to electricity or with a good battery level, because sometimes these updates can take time. This must be done periodically if you want to get the most out of the computer, not only in terms of performance, but also for security ”, explains Gabriel Bahamondes, technical coordinator of marketing from Asus for South America.

Cleaning of ‘software’

With this ready, you must proceed to eliminate the programs do not use and debug storage. In this process, the ‘Disk Cleanup’ programs, in the case of Windows, and ‘Storage’, in Mac, will allow you to identify which files should disappear from your computer.

“These programs have smart functions that tell the user what the real things are. files that can be removed; for example, information about older updates that are no longer needed or temporary files that were opened on the computer and of which a preview is stored, all this fills up disk space that is not really necessary, ”says Bahamondes.

Google Chrome,

for example, it usually uses a lot of RAM memory resources, this is due to the add-ons that are installed in the browser itself

Also, manually remove programs that you are not using, as these running in the background consume computer resources. storage. Also bear in mind that Adobe programs, such as Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere, within their configurations save the user’s preferences with the tool, so even when they are uninstalled they keep a backup file in the operating system in the event that later the software will be downloaded again, which can be removed.

Do not leave your browser aside, go to the history to clear the browsing log, the cache and cookies. “Google Chrome, for example, usually uses a lot of RAM memory resources, this is due to the add-ons that are installed in the browser itself; therefore, it is important that in this type of program an evaluation is made of which extensions are needed and which are not ”, highlights the Asus expert.

If you want to enhance it …

If you have a computer that is already its years old, it will surely have installed a mechanical hard driveDisks that, although they provide good storage capacity, are slower.

And one of the best tricks to improve the performance of a PC is to put a hard disk of solid state from which the operating system is managed.

“It can be used in any computer that has support for a mechanical hard disk, and this will make a big difference for those users who suffer from computers that start up very slowly or are slow to open programs,” adds Bahamondes.

This will make a big difference for those users who suffer from computers that start very slowly or are slow to open programs.

In the case of RAM, an indicator that you are falling short in the operation of the computer is when, having several programs open, the screen goes blank and the information takes a long time to appear. If so, you should consider a RAM upgrade. In both cases, it is best to see a trusted specialist.

One way to extend the useful life of your equipment is by always placing it on a firm and clear surface that allows the correct operation of the fans, so that they maintain the correct temperature. In the case of laptops, do not have the battery always connected because this will wear down its performance, and avoid transporting it when it is turned on, even when it is in hibernation mode, because the systems continue to operate and can generate heat that deteriorates internally the components of the computer.

Lastly, invest in a good antivirus– It will save you a lot of headaches and, in addition, several of them now include programs to clean your PC manually or automatically, as you prefer.

Now, “if the processor It is already very old, you cannot update it because it is soldered to the motherboard or the motherboard does not allow you to expand the RAM or install a last generation video card, it is advisable to think about buying a new computer “, concludes Sandoval.

