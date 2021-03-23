The clients of the new CaixaBank face the commercial policy and the operation of a new entity after the absorption of Bankia, authorized this Tuesday by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), in the absence of the group stating this Friday the signing of its legal merger and start trading on the Stock Market next Monday.

Beyond all this legal and stock market labyrinth, the day-to-day life of Bankia’s current clients will change, not only because they have to deal with a new entity, but also because of the conditions that Competition has imposed on CaixaBank to prevent this group from losing a part of their rights in situations of “monopoly”, in some cases, or of “dominant position” in others, which will be the leading financial institution in Spain. These are the limitations required by the CNMC in each area and type of operation.

-Rural areas: forbidden to close

The new CaixaBank has promised not to abandon any municipality in which that bank or Bankia is currently present, and there is no competing branch. It is about avoiding financial exclusion in those municipalities. The joint network of both groups adds up to almost 7,000 branches, of which a good part are in towns of less than 5,000 inhabitants.

-Monopoly: maintain the conditions

In the 21 postal codes of the Balearic Islands and Madrid in which CaixaBank will remain in a monopoly situation (without effective competition), the group must keep Bankia customers the same conditions and terms that they currently have subscribed in their products for a minimum period three years.

-Problem areas: similar characteristics

It must also offer its products, In another 65 territories identified as problematic (Ávila, Baleares, Castellón, Granada, Madrid, Las Palmas, Segovia and Valencia), it must offer in conditions substantially equal to or not worse than those offered by CaixaBank in the three codes postcards with greater exposure of CaixaBank to competitors for three years.

-Maintain zero commissions at the window

In the 86 areas considered by the CNMC as problematic, CaixaBank will not be able to charge commissions to customers from Bankia, for carrying out an operation at the window when that operation would have been free of charge in accordance with the conditions offered by that entity on the authorization date of the the operation for three years.

-Communicate any changes

The new entity is obliged to notify Bankia customers of both the closing of the operation and any changes in products that could affect them. Specifically, you must notify them prior to the implementation of the changes of the new commissions applicable as a result of the modification of a product or service derived from the merger; the products offered to CaixaBank customers for which said Bankia customers meet the established eligibility criteria and are comparable to or better than the products they have contracted with that entity; that the modifications will enter into force in a minimum period of 60 days in the case of natural person clients (consumers and self-employed) and of 30 days in the case of the rest of clients; the rights available to the client in the event of a change in conditions; and the client’s freedom to change bank.

-Social accounts

CaixaBank has also undertaken to identify Bankia customers who meet the eligibility requirements of the CaixaBank social account, and to inform them of the possibility of benefiting from the conditions of said account. Likewise, CaixaBank undertakes to maintain, during the term of this commitment, said social account or an equivalent product, but always under the same or more beneficial conditions for customers than those of the current social account.

-The cashiers’ dilemma

Faced with a possible breakdown of the existing agreements between Bankia and ING, on the one hand, and with Euro6000 and Sabadell, on the other, for the use of their ATMs, and without prejudice to the provisions of the agreements signed, CaixaBank has undertaken to offer the clients of these entities access to the ATMs that were owned by Bankia before the operation, for a period of 18 months and under the same economic conditions provided for in the aforementioned agreements.

In addition, in the event of the closure of a Bankia ATM, the new bank must give customers of said previous entities access to the CaixaBank ATM closest to the closed Bankia ATM. To this end, CaixaBank will duly mark the affected ATMs, so that they are easily identifiable by the customers of the corresponding entities.