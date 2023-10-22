The cold and rainy season begins. And where we use dryers the most at home, especially in homes where there is no way to hang clothes outside. The problem is that many times we do not use this appliance correctly and it takes its toll on us. Not only in the extra cost of electricity, but also in what it means in damage to clothing, loss of time and breakdowns, sometimes very expensive to repair.

«Using it incorrectly shortens the useful life of the appliance – an average of 10 years -, can leave a garment unusable and will generate greater energy consumption. It is important because the clothes dryer is one of the devices that consumes the most electricity in the home during its use,” summarized from the ‘Home Appliances Blog’. The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has compiled some recommendations to remove sparks from dryers.

is the percentage of consumers who have a dryer at home, according to an OCU study. There are different types depending on how they eliminate water: whether they expel it outside (evacuation) or store it in a tank (condensation). There are also different drying technologies. Some use the classic resistance heat system, while others use a heat pump, such as air conditioners. They consume 270 kW per hour – this must be multiplied by the price per kWh at that time.

They cannot be stuck to the wall. They generate heat and, therefore, need good ventilation to avoid overheating and domestic accidents. It is recommended that there be at least 10 centimeters between the dryer and walls or furniture. A big mistake is to place the dryer under a cabinet that we use as a pantry because the heat rises upward and affects the food we store.

«If the dryer leaves too much moisture on the clothes, one of the reasons may be because it is installed incorrectly – be careful! A completely smooth floor is also essential – or because it is in an unsuitable place,” warns the OCU. It needs a room with good ventilation, where it is not too hot or too cold. “The humidity in the air lengthens the drying process and excess heat damages the appliance.”

For the dryer to be efficient, it is essential to clean the lint filter and empty the condensation water tank regularly. It is advisable to place the filter under cold water tap from time to time to remove remains. The tank, if it is removable, can also be cleaned under the tap. If it cannot be removed, it is very useful to use a vacuum cleaner to clean the ventilation grille. “Dirty filters lengthen drying times by up to 15%,” as verified by the OCU.

And another warning: the water accumulated in the condenser has traces of detergent and fabric softener, as well as lint. So it is not advisable to use it to water plants, for example.

If you overload the dryer, your clothes will come out wrinkled and damp. The trick is to leave 20% free. «Overloading the clothes drum reduces the circulation of hot air and increases the duration of the drying cycle. It causes the dryer to make more effort than necessary, which means greater energy expenditure and implies a deterioration in its useful life,” says María Mata, from the ‘Appliance Blog’.

Each fabric needs a different program. In addition, there are things that you should not put in the dryer: “Sequins can come off and damage the machine, rubber bands can melt, 100% cotton clothing can shrink at high temperatures…”, the OCU states. Another mistake: if you put a stained garment in, the hot air will set the stain and it will be very difficult to remove it later. And if you leave the clothes in the drum for a long time, they will become damp again and take on a bad smell. If you have to be away from home for a while, you can use the delayed start program so that the end of the program coincides with your return.

We can get sparks out of the dryer if we master all the functions it offers – let’s take time to read the instructions. Many dryers offer a cold timer to air out clothes and eliminate odors. The ‘eco’ program, although it lasts longer, is the one that consumes the least energy. And many of these appliances already include the ‘ironing’ program, which leaves the clothes wrinkle-free, not impeccable, but ready to put in the closet.