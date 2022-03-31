Guglielo Vicario and the beautiful gesture to save two Ukrainian refugees, the footballer hosted Hanna and Milan in his own home

To save the many people who flee fromUkraine due to the war, many countries are taking steps to find a safe place for refugees. Among the people who are working there is William Vicar who has made his home available to accommodate two Ukrainian refugees.

Guglielmo Vicario made a beautiful one gesture against a mother and son forced to flee their homeland due to the war. The doorman dell’Empoli, together with his family, decided to host the two refugees in home own.

To tell this great gesture of altruism it was the Empoli goalkeeper himself. So he started his tale:

In Udine, from my parents, Hanna and Milan, Ukrainian mother and son arrived, whom we will welcome indefinitely. On Monday we met in the late afternoon and had dinner together. The child is very passionate about football and when he learned that I am a player he was very excited, but it is a situation that touched me deeply too: after dinner I made the trip to Tuscany with this single thought.

On the occasion of ainterview issued to the “Corriere Della Sera”, the footballer explained the reason why his family made this choice. These were his words:

About ten days ago this possibility opened through Danieli, a Friulian company that has an office in Ukraine: they had taken over the families of workers in Friuli Venezia Giulia and were looking for destinations to host people. My parents asked me what I thought and I said it would be a great thing to be able to lend a little hand to people who are experiencing this drama.

However, despite Hanna and Milan they do not speak English or Italian, the family and refugees have used google translate to communicate. It’s not all. Milan has a dream in the drawer, that is to become a footballer. In light of this, Vicar is already taking steps to help the child make it happen.