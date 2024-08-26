Nearby, towering metal structures resembling falcon wings tower above the roof of the new Zayed National Museum, just miles away from the upcoming Natural History Museum and a branch of the Louvre that opened in 2017.

All around us, there are growing signs of a massive construction boom that is changing the face of this quiet, oil-rich emirate, which holds about 6 percent of the world’s crude oil reserves under its sands and controls $1.5 trillion in investments and wealth in its sovereign wealth funds, according to Bloomberg.

Last March, the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi announced the completion of 65 percent of the development and construction work for the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi “Guggenheim”, which will be the largest of its kind in the Middle East upon completion of its construction work by the end of 2025 in the Saadiyat Cultural District.

The museum covers an area of ​​35,000 square metres and takes its visitors on a journey through time through 13.8 billion years of the evolution of our world, allowing them to learn about the origin of the universe and the future of the Earth.

Vast theme parks, five-star hotels, luxury homes, sports complexes and high-end office towers are springing up in Abu Dhabi as the government spends billions of dollars to diversify the economy and cater to global financial giants such as Brevan Howard Asset Management and Greg Coffey’s Kirkoswald Asset Management, which have set up offices and headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The Guggenheim is part of a more than $10 billion push to boost tourism and cultural activity in the United Arab Emirates capital. At the same time, Abu Dhabi is pouring billions more into sprawling residential projects to attract wealthy expatriates to live and work in the emirate. Wealthy buyers from the United Kingdom, India, Spain and elsewhere are snapping up multimillion-dollar waterfront villas.

The museum showcases the history of life on planet Earth, highlighting local species of animals and plants, as well as the geological history of the region.

Some of the most important collections and artifacts tell some of the most important stories about our natural world, which will be presented to the public through immersive displays, based on scientific research and analysis.

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi’s collections are selected by a specialised team, in collaboration with the world’s leading scientists and natural history experts.

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will be an educational and research institution that contributes to scientific knowledge and provides an intellectual hub for future innovation and emerging technologies. One of the facilities is set to be dedicated to innovative scientific research and studies in zoology, paleontology, marine biology, as well as molecular biology (DNA and proteomics) and earth sciences.

The new museum joins the museums and cultural institutions that are housed in the Saadiyat Cultural District, which includes the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and is set to soon include the Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates; the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, which focuses on modern and contemporary international art; the Abrahamic Family House, which includes a mosque, a church and a synagogue within an integrated complex, and is a cultural and architectural beacon that reflects human coexistence between the three heavenly religions; and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, where unique architecture blends with the latest technology to form a space where art meets technology.