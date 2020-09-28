TV presenter and blogger Aiza Anokhina was detained the day before at an airport in the Maldives on suspicion of transporting weapons, she said on her Instagram page.

According to Isa, during the passage of passport control, her decoration in the form of a bullet was mistaken for real ammunition by the employees of the air harbor. Then the Russian woman, along with two children, was taken to the police department for further investigation.

Now the instablogger is already in Moscow, she told the TV channel about the details of the incident. REN TV…

It is noted that the TV presenter spent more than two to three hours at the police station. At the same time, she still managed to prove that the bullet is a simple decoration that does not pose a danger.

“The decoration was returned. There was no stress, it was incomprehensible – the jewelry was inexpensive in price, but dear to me, because the memory, the gift, I fly with it, ”said the ex-wife of rapper Guf.

Earlier it became known that the Maldives has tightened requirements for tourists.