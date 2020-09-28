TV presenter, rap singer, instablogger, ex-wife of rapper Guf Aiza Anokhina said she returned to Moscow after being detained at the airport in the Maldives on suspicion of transporting weapons, which happened the day before. She told about the incident to the TV channel REN TV Monday, September 28th.

Earlier, on September 27, the blogger reported on her Instagram page in stories that law enforcement officers seized a silver bullet jewelry from her.

“The decoration was returned. There was no stress, it was incomprehensible – the jewelry was inexpensive in price, but dear to me, because a memory, a gift, I fly with it, ”she told the TV channel.

According to the woman, she spent more than two to three hours at the police station. Her two sons were there with her.

“As a result, we were escorted to the flight, I was escorted out of line. I will fly with decoration, ”she told reporters.

35-year-old Anokhina was detained while passing through passport control at the Male airport. However, according to her, she managed to prove that the bullet is a piece of jewelry that does not pose a danger.

At the end, the media reported that Guf, returning to Moscow from Thailand, was detained for a brawl on a plane at the Abu Dhabi airport, where he made a transfer. Later, the perpetrator denied the information about the detention.