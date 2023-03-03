Russian rapper Guf showed a figure in the photo and was upset because of the size of his stomach

Russian rapper Guf (real name – Alexei Dolmatov) showed his belly in the photo and was upset because of the inability to lose weight. The corresponding frame appeared in the stories of his Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

Based in Phuket, Thailand, the performer took a bare-chested selfie in the bathroom (deleted at the time of writing), showing off his figure. “Everything is leaving, except for the stomach,” he complained about the enlarged waist.

Subsequently, Guf posted a picture in which he holds a bottle of beer in his hands. So, the rapper noted that after training he can afford such leisure.

In February, blogger Aiza Anokhina was outraged by Guf’s gift for his new wife Yulia Koroleva for millions of rubles. According to her, such news infuriates her, because the singer does not help her with their common son Sam, citing financial problems.