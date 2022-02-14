What if Vladimir Putin ended up just getting into big trouble? That’s what Bernard Guetta thinks. «He has made a gigantic mistake – he underlines – by launching himself into this operation. He had bet on the weakness and disunity of Westerners. But (it was a surprise for him) not only did his provocation close ranks among the 27 EU countries and brought them together. But he has considerably brought the US and the European Union closer together within NATO ». 71 years old, a past as a journalist (in the late 1980s he was correspondent in Moscow for the Nouvel Observateur), then an expert in geopolitics, Guetta has been an MEP since 2019, elected on the list of Emmanuel Macron (but he is an independent spirit, which goes beyond beyond macronism). He answers in his Parisian apartment, but today he will already be in Brussels. He sits on the foreign parliament committee.

In short, will there be war or not?

«The only certainty is that nobody knows, not even Vladimir Putin. He finds himself in a cruel situation: he does nothing or almost nothing and will give the impression of retreating. Or he will invade all or a part of Ukraine and will embark on a political-military adventure of which he will have serious difficulties in managing the consequences ».

Everyone remembers Macron’s harsh words about NATO being “brain dead.”

“And instead we discover, both in the United States and in the EU, that we always need this alliance, at least until there is a true European defense, capable of facing military aggression. Today this risk exists, the possibility of a Russian aggression against Ukraine ».

Beyond certain differences, the US and Europe seem to be acting together in this crisis. But, after the unfortunate American management of the Afghan one, is Joe Biden’s United States to be trusted?

«Within the limits that they themselves have set. The US has no intention of intervening militarily in Ukraine to face the possible invasion of the Russians. There will be no American military protection. But, like the EU states, they are convinced that the invasion must be sanctioned. And it would be with extremely tough economic measures ».

There is already a debate on sanctions.

“This is normal, but there is now a convergence not only among Europeans but also between Europeans and Americans on the idea that the invasion would block the entry into operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and cause the gradual closure of the European gas market. Russian. It is always said that Moscow has an instrument of pressure on the EU and that it is energy supplies, but let us not forget that the European Union also has an instrument of pressure on Russia saying that it can do without, even paying a financial price, of the its gas. For them it would be an absolute catastrophe ».

Gas, however, is considered a dossier that can cause conflicts between the various European countries.

“I believe it less and less, because it is clear that the Germans, although they do not yet want to say it openly, are making it clear: they are ready to give up the operation of Nord Stream 2 in the event of war”.

Is Putin’s approach reminiscent of that of Soviet leaders?

“I don’t think so at all. Perhaps there is something in common with the 1979 invasion of Afghanistan. But even then, the outcome of the initiative could have been safer for the Soviet leaders, because they could count on real intermediaries and support in Afghanistan. Today Putin has committed so many political mistakes, not only by annexing Crimea, but also by organizing a near-secession of eastern Ukraine, that he has incited the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians against him. He no longer has support and interlocutors in the country, which has become massively inclined to the idea of ​​joining the European Union and, eventually, NATO ».

There is a hyperactivism on the part of Emmanuel Macron on this dossier. Do you do it to make yourself visible, in view of the presidential elections in April?

«He may be in favor of him from an electoral point of view but he is not even sure. He can even become dangerous in terms of domestic politics. But Macron was president of the EU for six months and he could not ignore this responsibility. He had to intervene to channel the escalation of the conflict ».