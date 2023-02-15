People of determination in the UAE enjoy the support and patronage of the wise leadership, which provides them with all means of care, empowerment and inclusion in various aspects of life, benefiting from an ideal, nurturing environment that provides them with all the necessities of a decent life, with the best services and facilities, as active members of society.

On the sidelines of the Government Summit 2023 in Dubai, six people of determination are showcasing their skills in making various types of coffee, including Arabic, Turkish and American, through the “Bee” café platform, which bears the same name as their main café, which they established in Abu Dhabi in cooperation with the Zayed Higher Organization. For people of determination, to prove to themselves and society that there is no place for lazy people, but tomorrow belongs to whoever makes it.

The initiative of the six young people to enter into working life, and to benefit from the supportive environment provided by the state, won the approval and encouragement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, who stopped in front of their platform listening with admiration to their success story. And to explain about what they offer to the guests of the global event of the various coffee flavors that they invented themselves.

Young people of determination and determination chose the beehive to be the emblem of their ambitious project, with the regularity, will and accuracy required by the life of bees. The training of young people by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination was not limited to preparing and serving coffee, but rather they are trained to obtain an international certificate in the coffee industry of all kinds. And adopting the café as an international center for training people of determination in this field.