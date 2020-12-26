In Moscow, visitors to a restaurant that was open at night started a fight when they were leaving the restaurant during a raid by OATI and police officers. This was stated by the chief inspector of the Association of Administrative and Technical Inspections of Moscow (OATI) Yan Popovsky.

According to him, we are talking about the Birds restaurant in Moscow City. The institution violated the ban on working after 23:00. Having learned about the check that had come, the restaurant staff began to expel guests from the hall and tried to hide the traces of service.

“There was a fight in the elevator going down between the drunken diners. The riot policemen, who took part in the raid, separated the fighters, ”Popovsky said.

He added that there were many people in the premises of the restaurant itself, as well as in the wardrobe. The guards tried to get them out through the back doors. In the restaurant hall, law enforcement officers found unfinished glasses with alcohol. In addition, there is an open check with the time indicated in the cash register: 23:06.

For this violation, the restaurant will be brought to administrative responsibility. The institution faces a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles or suspension of activities for up to 90 days by a court decision. And in the event of harm to citizens’ health, the fine will reach 1 million rubles.

Earlier it was reported that the police had to break down the door of a restaurant in Moscow that was working after midnight.