Visitors to the high-rise restaurant Birds in Moscow City, which was open after 23:00, had a fight, leaving the institution at the time of a raid by OATI (Association of Administrative and Technical Inspections) and police officers. This was announced on Saturday, December 26, by the chief inspector of OATI, Jan Popovsky.

“At the sight of OATI employees and the police, the guards warned the workers of the night club about the passage of the raid in the building. Birds’ visitors were hastily expelled from the hall and the traces of service on the tables were removed. As a result, when the inspectors were standing downstairs, a fight broke out in the downhill elevator between drunk restaurant customers. The riot policemen, who took part in the raid, separated the fighting, ”he said.

According to Popovsky, groups of people gathered in the restaurant and in the wardrobe, and some of the visitors were finishing their drinks from glasses.

The restaurant will be brought to administrative responsibility for working at night. Popovsky added that for violations, the restaurant faces a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles or suspension of activities for up to 90 days by a court decision, and in case of harm to citizens’ health, the fine will reach 1 million rubles.

Earlier that day, Popovsky said that the Choice Moscow restaurant on Luzhnetskaya embankment, which was examined by OATI officers and police officers using special equipment, faces a fine of up to 1 million rubles. After midnight, the establishment continued to serve visitors, served food and alcoholic beverages, smoking hookahs and cigarettes was allowed.