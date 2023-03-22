Puebla.- Flor held her quinceanera party last weekendHowever, many of his guests did not attend.

The case of the quinceañera went viral after requesting support on social networks so that they could “save” the celebration.

The party took place on Saturday March 18 in San Pedro Acoquiacoin the municipality of Tehuacán, in Puebla, where Flor América would celebrate its fifteenth birthday.

They asked for help on social networks for Flor’s party / Photo: Capture

But several guests did not arrive, so they requested help on social networks.

“He requested your help, a little girl is turning fifteen todaybut there is no one, if we like to accompany,” says the publication made on Facebook by Pily Medina.

Fortunately, the party was a success, because it began to “rain” guests to Flower’s party.

The guests at the young woman’s party “rained” / Photo: Facebook

“Unknown” came to the party to have a good time together with your family.

The party ended up being a success / Photo: Capture

Even the singer Mariana Elizalde arrived to liven up the party.