A hotel chain in Mallorca is implementing a water-saving approach. Hotel guests should use music to limit their shower time to four minutes. The reactions are mixed.

Mallorca – The Barceló hotel chain is breaking new ground in terms of sustainability. By releasing a special Spotify playlist called Song 4 Showering, guests are encouraged to reduce their shower time and save valuable water.

Spain: Guests in the Mallorca hotel should only shower for four minutes

The hotel chain’s approach is remarkable for its simplicity, but that could be the key to its success. The strategy is based on a playlist of 30 selected songs, each with a running time of around four minutes. The reported about it Majorca newspaper. The music is intended to encourage guests to adapt their shower time to the length of these special songs. By turning off the faucet when the song ends, guests are given a fixed time frame for showering that is both adequate for personal hygiene and in line with the hotel’s sustainability goals.

As far as the musical component is concerned, the playlist offers a wide range that is diverse. It’s called “Song 4 Showering” on Spotify. From local Spanish hits that add a bit of holiday flair to the shower stall to international chart-topping hits, there’s something for everyone. This variety can not only make the shower experience more enjoyable, but also help guests engage in water saving issues while enjoying their favorite songs at the same time.

Measures taken by the Mallorca hotel chain beyond music in the shower

But the Spotify playlist is just the beginning. The hotel has also invested in flow reducers, pressure reducing valves and motion sensors on faucets. Even the water reservoirs have been optimized and water reuse systems have been implemented. All of these measures are designed to drastically reduce water consumption.

What do shower experts and the public say about the Mallorca hotel concept?

While the Barceló Hotel in Mallorca encourages its guests to spend no more than four minutes in the shower, the question is whether this is enough time to comply with hygiene requirements. dr medical Susanne Steinkraus, specialist in dermatology, brings in one interview on 20min.ch Clarity: “Six to ten minutes is ideal. Prolonged showering can damage the skin’s protective fatty acid mantle. The result: Our skin dries out, it can lead to redness, itching and even eczema. medical Ralf Merkert agrees: “A shower of five to ten minutes is perfect for cleansing the skin without overstraining it.”

In fact, saving water could be more than just an ecological gesture; it could also have a positive effect on our skin. In addition to the duration of the shower, dermatologists also point out that the Shower frequency also plays a roleso as not to damage the health of the skin.

Mixed reactions to shower regulation in a Mallorca hotel

The reactions on Twitter are mixed. A user writes: “For 300 euros per room, you should be able to shower as long as you want. Instead of the customer saving, maybe the entrepreneur should save … What you don’t have to hear everything”.

Another user posts a GIF of a man crouching and hunched over in the bathtub trying to clean himself with a meager amount of water. There are still no figures on whether the project has been a success and how much water has already been saved. On request from IPPEN.MEDIA Barceló did not reply until midday on Wednesday (September 6).

But even if you follow all the recommendations and tips: There are eight mistakes that almost everyone has made while taking a shower.