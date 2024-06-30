Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

The Union is most frequently represented in the talk formats of ARD and ZDF. However, a guest from the SPD steals the show and was there eleven times in six months.

There were 163 editions of political talk shows on ARD and ZDF in the first six months of 2024. Week after week, political guests appear on “Markus Lanz” and “Maybrit Illner” on ZDF, as well as “Caren Miosga”, “hart aber fair” and “Maischberger” on ARD. Before the shows go into the summer breakwe look at the half-yearly balance of the public broadcasting formats.

CDU/CSU ahead of SPD, AfD lagging behind: Who appears in talk shows on ARD and ZDF how often

Representatives of the Union were the most frequent guests, making 81 appearances. 17 of these were by the CSU and 64 by the CDU. The SPD came in second place with 69 appearances, ahead of the coalition partners the Greens (44) and the FDP (37). The alliance Sarah Wagenknecht was a guest 14 times, the Left 12 times. The AfD appeared nine times.

Talk show king on public television: Kühnert outdoes all

By far the most popular talk show guest in the first half of the year was Kevin Kühnert. The SPD general secretary appeared in one of the formats a total of eleven times: three times each on Lanz and Illner, twice each with “hart aber fair” presenter Louis Klamroth and Maischberger, and once on Miosga.

Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), Jens Spahn (CDU) and Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP). Wagenknecht spoke in particular about the founding of the party named after her. The former Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn does not currently hold a high political office, but is nevertheless the most frequently invited person within his party. Strack-Zimmermann is head of the Defense Committee and was EU-Top candidate of the FDP. She commented primarily on the European elections and the war in Ukraine.

Politicians Ralf Stegner (SPD) and Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU) also have their say on defense issues. Both were invited six times. Just as often as Green Party leader Ricarda Lang, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil, BSW co-leader Amira Mohamed Ali and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP).

Scholz ministers in ARD and ZDF: Lindner ahead of Lauterbach

Lindner is also the most frequently represented minister from the Scholz cabinet. SPD Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who has been omnipresent during the Corona pandemic, was a guest four times, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (both Greens) three times each. Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) and Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) were the only cabinet members not invited. Chancellor Scholz himself also did not appear.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

CDU party leader Friedrich Merz also rarely had a chance to speak. He appeared in an edition of Caren Miosga and in an Illner special with Habeck. For over an hour, the two guests were extremely disciplined. Vice Chancellor Habeck and opposition leader Merz listened patiently to each other almost the entire time. But when the quickest way out of the economic crisis came up at the end, the politeness was over. (as)