Tarcísio de Freitas (SP) declined the invitation, while Castro (RJ) and Zema (MG) have not yet decided on their departure; the 3 are allies of Bolsonaro

Eight governors will not attend the ceremony called by the federal government to commemorate the undemocratic acts of January 8th on Monday (January 8, 2024). Among them is the head of the most populous state in Brazil: Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). THE heads of the Executive of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), and Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), they have not yet decided whether they will go. The 3 are allies of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to Tarcísio de Freitas, the governor is on vacation and will be in transit on Monday (8 January). He will resume the official agenda from the following day (Jan 9).

The event is promoted by the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in memory of the depredations caused by the invasion of protesters identified as Bolsonaro supporters, at the headquarters of the Three Powers.

Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), governor of the Federal District, will also not go because he is on vacation. Celina Leão, vice-governor, goes in her place. At the time of the acts, Ibaneis was away temporarily from the position of governor by decision of minister Alexandre de Moraes, from STF (Federal Court of Justice). Just over 2 months later, the minister ordered his return to office.

The other heads of state executives who will not attend the ceremony are:

The justifications vary. Cameli will be traveling to China, where she will give a talk. Caiado will undergo review exams of heart surgery. Mendes will have family commitments.

Paulo Dantas will send vice-president Ronaldo Lessa in his place. However, of those absent, not all will be represented, as in the case of the head of the Paraná Executive, who informed that he does not plan to send a replacement in his place.

Another 12 governors informed the reporter that they will attend the event. Are they:

In the case of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, he first said he would not attend because he is also on vacation. But, he changed his mind and managed “reconcile” flights and personal commitments.

The governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium (PP), also informed the reporter that he had not closed his agenda.

O Power360 questioned the governors' advisors Wilson Lima (Amazon), Marcos Rocha (Rondônia), Jorginho Mello (Santa Catarina) and Wanderlei Barbosa (Tocantins) about his presence at the event, but received no response until the publication of this report.

THE EVENT

The ceremony to commemorate one year of the extremist attacks on January 8th is expected to bring together around 500 guests in the Black Room of the National Congress on Monday (8th January). Presidents Lula (Republic), Rodrigo Pacheco (Senate), Arthur Lira (Chamber) and Roberto Barroso (STF). The tone of the speeches must be one of pacification and unity.

In addition to Lula, Lira and Pacheco, minister Alexandre de Moraes should also speak. The idea is that, despite possible criticism of the opposition, the speeches remain in line with strengthening democracy.

According to the government, around 2,000 military police officers from the Federal District will be on hand to help with the security of the Esplanada dos Ministérios on the date. There will also be reinforcement with 250 men from the National Force in the vicinity of Planalto.

While authorities and political leaders meet in Brasília during the event, unions and popular fronts promote events in other parts of the country on the same date, with the motto “Brazil unites in defense of democracy”.