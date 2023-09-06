Home page World

It is normal for most people to tip the waiter 10 percent for good service in a restaurant. (Iconic image) © Felix Hörhager/dpa

Forced tip? This topic is attracting attention in Austria. A waiter apparently demanded ten percent in return for a seat.

Vienna – vortex in the gastronomy industry: have last Extra charges for additional dishes in restaurants caused a stir. Now a veritable tip debate ignited.

Restaurant space only against promise of tip – “Has something mafia-like?”

A tweet by Michael Jungwirth, deputy editor-in-chief of the small newspaper. On the short message platform he wrote: “It has recently become common that in popular, large restaurants in Vienna, where it is difficult to find a seat if you have not reserved, you only get a free table if you pay the waiter ten percent in advance Promises a tip?” He added: “Has something mafia-like?”

He did not name the restaurant where the journalist reportedly did this. Out of perplexity, he promised the waiter the tip, Jungwirth explained to the Austrian newspaper Today. On Twitter he added: “Of course, this completely contradicts our approach that we define the amount of the tip at our discretion, depending on the quality of the service.”

Tipping in Austria: Opinions are divided

He also questioned the waiter’s claim: Would waiters be worse off financially because guests tip less due to inflation? And: Should a ten percent tip be added automatically? With the latter, the journalist alludes to the USA, in which percentage amounts of 20 to 30 are sometimes required as a tip.

“People (including me) also tip less because the service isn’t as good anymore. You don’t have anything to give away,” said one Twitter user. “Tips should always be given voluntarily,” commented another user. “A tip of ten percent is standard,” someone wrote, and he wasn’t the only one with this opinion. True to the motto: After all, if a ten percent tip is given anyway, why not make it mandatory right away?

Tipping debate in Austria: obligation as “bottomless cheek”

For some users, however, the described incident of mandatory tipping is nothing new. “Why recently, it’s always been like this,” was another comment. Forced tip called a 68-year-old at the request of Today as “bottomless cheek”.

Another respondent told the newspaper: “Companies need to pay their workers better. It cannot be that this is passed on to the customer.” Last but not least, the prices for a visit to a restaurant have also risen in Austria. In Graz, up to eleven percent more has to be paid for drinks than in 2022. (mbr)