Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Within the activities of the Ramadan Program for Scholars, guests of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, whom His Highness hosts annually to enrich the flavors of the blessed month of Ramadan with lessons, lectures and seminars, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs organized a Ramadan lecture via visual technology entitled: “Etiquette of Munajat”, Dr. Nazeer Abbad, Secretary-General of the Islamic Research Academy from Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in Egypt, gave a lecture in which he called for investing the blessed times in supplication and turning to God with a sincere heart, and keenness on righteous deeds and optimal values ​​that establish good relations between members of society and its segments, and push for cooperation, solidarity and the rejection of difference Discrimination is a commitment to the approach of the Islamic religion and its tolerant teachings that affirm good morals.

Abbad said: The one who contemplates the Qur’anic verses and the hadiths of the Prophet and delves into their meanings sees the extent of this religion’s tolerance and keenness on good speech, good speech and softness of speech, stressing that one of the perfection of faith is adherence to the etiquette of communing with the Almighty, showing the need for it, and praying for everything that is good for humanity. Generally speaking, because our Islamic religion is a religion of mercy and affection that raises the status of the good moral values, which must adorn the life of every believer, in order for him to be a good ambassador for Islam and Muslims.

His Eminence called on families to inculcate virtues in the souls of their children, and represent a good example as the family is their first incubator, praising the great interest that the United Arab Emirates has distinguished since the era of the founding leader Sheikh Zayed, “may God rest his soul”, for families and their care, and to rehabilitate all their members so that they can produce a generation Conscious and educated, he contributes to preserving his identity and his ability to advance his country, his community and his family.

Zayed was loved by all peoples

Sulaiman Al-Tarifi, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and one of the guest scholars, gave a lecture within the activities of the Ramadan program for scholars organized by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, in which he spoke about the other giving, stressing that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, “may God rest his soul”, is a model of giving and giving. Spending has charitable imprints all over the world that has earned him the love of the peoples that preserve his virtue, his position and his original generosity, indicating that linking the national occasion to “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work” in the name of the forgiven has deep connotations that show the authenticity of the people of the Emirates, so the people of good will follow their loved ones and their generosity, as well as a warning about it. To draw inspiration from this unique human march that made the Emirates beacons of guidance and generosity and a source of goodness and mercy for the poor, the needy and the afflicted in all parts of the universe of all races.