D.he FDP is too conforming to the zeitgeist. Some observers of the Liberals are only too happy to raise this accusation, mostly in connection with the analysis that this zeitgeist is “left-green”. But the reality is more complex: certain trends pose a threat to freedom; it is not a description of social and political realities including liberal answers.

If liberals enjoy themselves too much in the role of the supposedly oppressed zeitgeist, they lose touch with the social and political center and in this way marginalize the very idea of ​​freedom. This must be prevented.

Anyone who wants to get involved politically today will encounter a large number of loud anti-freedom offers. During the Corona crisis The prognoses of the end of globalization and economic growth are overturning. It is only the market economy with entrepreneurial freedom, competition and competition that enables our community to respond to Corona.

The misunderstanding of essential economic mechanisms during the crisis is a threat to freedom. It is the same with radical sections of the climate movement, who neglect “the system” and thus also parliamentary democracy. If a parliament or a government does not take the measures it considers to be the right thing, then, as one hears, for example, from “the end of the terrain” in unmasked clarity, “the rules of the system” would have to be broken.

This exaggeration of one’s position is a threat to freedom. In the current debate on freedom of expression, the writer Navid Kermani rightly points out the fatal consequences for the discourse ability of a free society if political opposition on factual issues is confused with personal enmity.

That is just as dangerous as a misunderstood one Identity politics, in which group-related characteristics become the only political argument and the aim of creating a society in which alone the equal dignity of the individual counts is lost. Liberalism must oppose all these developments.

The climate movement is not per se hostile to freedom

But it is a dangerous fallacy when liberals give the impression that even dealing with certain topics is “ingratiation to the zeitgeist”. Some of the conclusions drawn by sections of the climate movement may be hostile to freedom, but it is not their basic concern. Because the Paris Agreement is vital for humanity. An ecological market economy and the decarbonization of our way of life are scientific necessities.

If that’s too much “zeitgeist”, we offer another term: reality. The acknowledgment of reality brings even more knowledge to light: Germany is dependent on more controlled immigration and in 20 years will have an even more diverse population than it does today.

That there are millions of Germans Muslims is not a left-wing fantasy, but the sheer reality in a country with religious freedom as a constitutional good. Marriage and adoption for homosexuals are a social reality and a legal matter of course.

At the same time, women are still dramatically underrepresented in relation to the population at the switching points of politics and business. Experiences of discrimination or racism are real for far too many people in Germany and – attention! – in turn, highly hostile to freedom.

None of these issues will go away anytime soon. All of these topics are part of social debates, political shaping and media reporting. Liberals belong at the center of these struggles.

Liberals have always been the force of social and political progress – not the yearning agents of the past. The Duden describes the “zeitgeist” today as the “general attitude, spiritual attitude characteristic of a certain historical time”. And anyone who studies the history of the term will notice that it became popular after the French Revolution and in the German pre-March period.

It was precisely at this time that a liberal movement emerged for the first time in German-speaking countries. Its aim was to establish and restrict state power by means of a constitution, as well as the establishment of basic rights such as freedom of expression, freedom of the press and freedom of assembly. These ideas, which were revolutionary for the time, were laughed at by the conservative reaction as “zeitgeist”.

The courageous and modern, with which the individual gains more opportunities and freedom than dismissing absurd zeitgeist fantasies, is a conservative attack on liberalism, which is as old as the political idea of ​​freedom itself. Who is more likely to change feels as a threat rather than an opportunity, thinks conservatively at its core. And whoever sees an “ingratiation to the zeitgeist” behind every unconventional statement, behind every fresh idea and behind every offer to new groups of voters, cannot shape the change. It dries up habitually and thematically.

The Greens are often considered the Zeitgeist party par excellence. But the Greens did not even get ten percent of the vote in the 2017 federal election. So far, the CDU and CSU in particular have benefited from the Corona crisis. As soon as the Union has made the decisions about party leadership and candidate for chancellor, the cards will be reshuffled again.

There has never been more to be gained for a party of freedom than today

People keep changing their minds. Volatility is the new normal. Never before has there been more to be gained for a party of freedom on the electoral market than today. It would be negligent and unprofessional if the FDP did not make an offer to previous sympathizers of the Union, SPD and Greens alike. There are plenty of resonance spaces for liberal voices there. To label all these parts of the electorate as lost Zeitgeist disciples is something for people who are in love with political losers.

As much as there are efforts hostile to freedom today, there are also allies for freedom in different places: workers who want a welfare state that fits the modern world of work – or whose job description is changing in a way due to digitization that only can be met with new training concepts.

Self-employed people with a migration background who suffer from tax burdens and everyday discrimination in equal measure. Or founders who, with innovative business ideas or forms of company, contribute to combating the Climate change want to do. If every reference to supposedly “new” topics is equated with “left-green zeitgeist”, parts of the electorate are formally forced to decide against liberal concepts. Because if there is only left and right, then the middle is orphaned.

However, after the Second World War, German liberalism was always a combination of a market economy orientation, in which profit comes before distribution, effort rewards and social advancement through Equity of opportunity is made possible – and from an agenda of self-determination, cosmopolitanism and tolerance, with which the individual is protected and free development is enabled.

None of these dimensions is an “ingratiation to the zeitgeist”. Your indivisibility is the brand essence of freedom. That is why the FDP is not “liberal-conservative” or “socially liberal” like some of its European sister parties in Scandinavia or the Benelux countries – it is simply liberal.

For some, the warning against “pandering to the zeitgeist” is a protective shield against a suspected “left-green” hegemony in political discourse. But if we even widen our view a little from the weather of the day to the climate of an era, then it becomes apparent that Germany has become step by step more liberal in every single decade since the Federal Republic came into existence. And liberals can be proud of the fact that they have helped shape our country in decisive phases.

Why should this change now of all times, at the beginning of the twenties? How are liberals supposed to help shape the fundamental questions of our time when they declare themselves to be a tearful underdog who has nothing to say on the issues of the time and whose voice is no longer audible in the sound of the time?

That might suit the enemies of freedom. If liberals do not want to be “out of time”, they have to regard the time in which they make politics as reality and accept their task of shaping it with passion.