Guest pen | Working-age people must not be left without learning support

When someone in working life has learning problems, he is in trouble: it is almost impossible to get learning support.

A work email message writing can be a big effort due to reading difficulties. Each letter and word of a short message has to go through several times, and time passes. The letters e and i change places easily, and it is difficult for many to understand the difference between the letters d and b.

Dyslexia, i.e. a special difficulty in reading and writing, is one of the various learning disabilities that more than 500,000 Finns have. They slow down learning new things and make it difficult to survive in everyday life. At work, they make the implementation of new computer programs and applications feel overwhelming and the operating instructions incomprehensible. Soon a person will be labeled as slow and awkward. The risk of exhaustion and depression increases.

Learning difficulties are special difficulties caused by an abnormality of the central nervous system, which occur regardless of general cognitive ability. Partly due to the lack of support, learning difficulties are connected to a low level of education, weak basic skills and many difficulties in managing everyday life.

Learning difficulties are often also the background of substance abuse and mental health problems. There are many people who are unemployed, exhausted at work and excluded from working life, whose learning difficulties have not been recognized or who have not received support for it.

The learning difficulties of working adults are still a taboo, for which individuals and society as a whole constantly pay an unreasonable price. This silent and hidden problem pushes people away from studies and working life and burdens social security services.

In Finland, it has not yet been understood that a large number of unemployed and tired people need pedagogical learning support in order to get a job, survive in their job or train for a new profession. The public sector or occupational health care generally do not have learning support services for working-age people.

Learning disability does not prevent success in studies and work when the right kind of support is given to cope with it. Learning support starts with the identification of a learning difficulty and progresses according to individual needs. With the help of support, a person recognizes and accepts his difficulties, finds suitable working methods and develops his learning abilities. He receives aids and digital tools for learning and working, such as programs and devices for listening to texts, as well as programs and applications that support reading and spelling or time management and concentration. With the help of support, a person can find their strengths and the learning motivation lost due to previous experiences of failure.

In Finland, it has long been understood how important it is to support children and young people with learning difficulties. Do we assume that as adults, difficulties will disappear?

It is almost impossible for a person of working age to pass, for example, a reading disability test organized by the public sector. An appointment for private services is usually arranged if you can afford to pay for it, but no support is available after receiving a diagnosis. Even in occupational health care, there is no learning support path, although the need for it is well recognized there.

The actors of the third sector are doing their best to correct the situation, but nationally they are not able to meet the need for support on their own.

In the state administration learning difficulties have been seen as belonging mostly to the Ministry of Education and Culture and only related to children and young people. What is needed now is an action program that crosses administrative boundaries, which identifies the learning difficulties of adults and ensures the conditions for continuous learning for everyone.

Organizing learning support is a productive investment and an effective employment measure. With the help of the services, retention in work and the employment of those who find it difficult to find work, those who are partially able to work, and those who are at risk of being marginalized are increased, unemployment is reduced, and the unemployment problem is reduced.

If action is taken, the well-being of working-age people will increase and the need to use social security services will decrease. At the same time, the conditions for raising the educational level of Finns will improve.

Sarianna Reinikainen is the executive director of the Union of Different Learners.

