Guest pen | Work-based immigration should not rely on temporary solutions

Immigration should not be viewed only from the perspective of labor policy. Attention must also be paid to the needs of newcomers.

Immigration has been presented as one solution to the problems caused by Finland’s population development. For example, the roadmap for education and work-based immigration published by the Government in 2021 aimed to double work-based immigration and triple the number of international degree students by 2030.

It is hoped that work-based immigration will meet the needs of employers and compensate for Finland’s declining birth rate. Examining immigration only from the point of view of labor policy can, however, lead to temporary solutions and mistreatment of the workforce, as well as create a one-sided perception of the needs of newcomers. Foreign labor will not bring permanent improvement to, for example, health care or the restaurant and tourism industry, unless the newcomers enjoy themselves in Finland.

Work-based immigration and immigration in general is currently directed only to a part of Finland. Most of those coming from abroad settle in the large urban areas of Southern Finland, where the country’s population is concentrated anyway.

Immigration policy should not be made too unilaterally based on labor demand alone. If work-based immigration is to improve population development in different parts of Finland, attention should be paid to what things attract and make people settle in certain regions.

Lessons should also be learned from countries where immigration has been consciously used as an instrument of population and economic policy. Even in them, the vast majority of those who come looking for work go to big cities. Even if workers are directed outside the cities, they usually do not stay permanently in remote areas, because they have a shortage of work, suitable housing and services.

In general, there are also no immigrant communities that provide social support in more remote regions. Students who have come from abroad also need such communities that increase comfort, when they think about settling permanently in a new country and choosing a place to live.

Australasia some of the refugees and immigrants admitted to the country on humanitarian grounds are directed outside the big cities, but even there it has been difficult to get the newcomers to settle permanently in these regions.

“ Permanent temporariness brings with it problems.

In Australia, labor needs are partly met by the Working holiday program, which recruits temporary labor for young adults. It flexibly produces workers, especially for basic production in Australia. However, many backpackers who came to the country through the program have faced underpayment, sexual harassment, dangerous working conditions and other exploitation. Labor coming to Australia through the program has reduced both the demand for seasonal workers under better regulation and the labor market for local residents.

in Finland efforts to attract immigrants must be complemented by actions that facilitate the adaptation of newcomers. The migration of family members with the employee and the social ties created in Finland significantly increase the desire of immigrants to settle in their fields.

Experiences from other countries show that solutions developed for temporary labor demand require a constant flow of immigrants, and such permanent temporary employment often also brings with it social and economic problems. Some jobs can be labeled as “foreigners’ jobs” handled by a constantly changing workforce, which suffer from, among other things, underpaying and where local residents find it difficult to find employment.

Work-based immigration should be handled comprehensively in such a way that the reception of newcomers and their possible family members takes into account, for example, the service needs related to housing and education. Municipalities responsible for many services play a key role in responding to these needs and in the planning that precedes it. Instead of emergency solutions, long-term measures are needed.

Pekka Kettunen is a visiting researcher at the Migration Institute. Heli Askola is an assistant professor at Monash University in Melbourne.

