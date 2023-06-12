Guest pen | Wood construction can be grown without additional felling

Wood construction can help Finland achieve its goal of carbon neutrality, if the growing demand for wood does not endanger carbon sinks.

Wood construction is considered as one solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the construction sector. Greenhouse gas emissions during the construction phase of a wooden-framed apartment building are 20–50 percent lower than those of a concrete-framed apartment building. Comparing two similar buildings only applies to fossil coal. The overall climate impact also depends on the emissions and removal of organic carbon.

Although the organic carbon released in felling is bound back into the growing forest, the time span of emissions and exits is of great importance. Finland aims to become carbon neutral in just over a decade. The time span for the turnover of forests in the boreal coniferous forest zone is closer to a century.

The research shows without a doubt that under the conditions in Finland, an increase in the level of logging will increase the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere for at least decades compared to if the level of logging remains unchanged. In other words, the scale of the carbon stock of wood products and avoided fossil emissions is not large enough to compensate for the reduction of carbon sinks in forests.

Wood construction is one of the best ways to use wood in terms of climate. Carbon bound to building products stays out of the atmosphere for decades.

However, wood construction cannot be considered separately from other wood use, because lumber is only produced from logs and logs cannot be obtained without cutting down the entire tree. In addition, almost half of the logs are diverted in the form of side streams to be burned directly.

If the net emissions of wood can be higher than concrete, should concrete construction like the current one be preferred at the expense of wooden construction? No, but the focus should be shifted to reducing total emissions regardless of the material.

Wooden construction can be part of climate policy if the increase in market share does not endanger carbon sinks.

The amount of wood required for wooden construction is surprisingly small. If all residential apartment buildings in Finland were built from wood, felling would increase by less than five million cubic meters. This is about 6.5 percent of the total amount of trunk wood cut in 2022.

The increase in demand would not lead to an increase in the total amount of felling, if the relative share of logs were increased by extending rotation times, favoring continuous cultivation or fertilizing – taking into account the growing risk of forest destruction. Additional logging could also be avoided by changing companies’ product portfolios and promoting the recycling of construction products.

From a global perspective, the most important thing in terms of carbon sinks and stores would be to stop deforestation and free up land use for afforestation, which would also serve the growth of wood construction. This does not mean that the level of carbon sinks in Finland is unimportant.

Net emissions the development must be carefully compared to Finland’s remaining carbon budget, i.e. the cumulative remaining emissions in order to achieve the Paris Agreement.

An increase in the logging level in Finland would require greater emission reductions in other sectors or carbon recovery and storage, which could become more expensive than forest and nature management measures. In addition, other social goals must be taken into account, including biodiversity.

Refraining from further logging in Finland could move logging to other parts of the world. The logic is justified from the point of view of market mechanisms, but not necessarily from the point of view of climate policy. Almost all countries in the world are committed to the goals of the Paris Agreement, including the maintenance and strengthening of carbon sinks.

The importance of carbon sinks may be underestimated, because large sinks are considered to give a reason to continue fossil emissions. You can’t leave climate goals to sinkers. In order to avoid a warming of more than two degrees, both strong emission reductions and increased removals are necessary and urgent actions.

Elias Hurmekoski is an academy researcher at the University of Helsinki.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.