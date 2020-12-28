Guest pen With vaccinations, Finland must change the direction of economic policy

Stuck in extinguishing fires weakens the living standards of Finns and increases the debt burden of the public sector.

Coronavirus epidemic control policy has worked well in Finland, but a new approach is needed after vaccinations. The relationship with debt needs to be made more responsible – we are now acting as if money were unlimited. In addition to managing the epidemic, Finland is making permanent increases in public spending by two billion euros.

Change is also needed to secure economic growth. The recovery from the epidemic must be abandoned next year, as it will raise costs and weaken price competitiveness. We need to get more people into the labor market and we need to create the conditions for employment.

Last in the decade, job opportunities were secured by restoring competitiveness. Before the epidemic, competitiveness had time to recover to the good pre-financial crisis level.

However, the repair was done at the expense of employees and the public sector. Between 2007 and 2019, labor costs in Finland grew 8% slower than in the main competitor countries. Half of that difference was due to slower wage growth than competitor countries and the other half to slower-than-rival increase in ancillary costs than competitor countries.

Wages in Finland began to fall compared to competitor countries in 2013. Other labor costs were cut primarily in the competitiveness agreement. Some of the ancillary costs were passed on to employees, and some fell on the public sector: the increase in employees’ expenses was offset, for example, by a reduction in income tax.

Thus cannot be continued. The future will not be built by trampling on wages and allowing the public sector to become indebted. A sustainable future is built by doing smarter through productivity.

By the time of the coronavirus crisis, the Finnish economy had time to grow by about ten percent in the 2010s. The production of new ideas decreased, ie total productivity decreased, but growth was achieved by investing in capital and education. Investment brought growth, but too little.

Similarly, the Swedish economy had time to grow by more than 20 percent in the 2010s before the coronavirus crisis. Most of the difference is explained by the fact that Sweden invests more generously and came up with more new recipes for success than Finland.

Renew research and development that generates ideas must be put on a growth path. It will not succeed unless the business environment is improved.

Companies finance 60 percent of all research and development in Finland. Half of this corporate pot comes from large companies that have been in business for more than 15 years or employ more than 500 people. In particular, they should invest even more. If these companies do not see Finland as an attractive research environment, new ideas will be developed elsewhere.

In addition to cuts in labor costs, the fastest way to improve the operating environment is through taxation. Finland now taxes investments in machinery, equipment and innovation more heavily than Sweden, Norway, Estonia or Germany. This also does not attract taxation to direct the investments of domestic companies, especially to Finland. In this respect, our stable society is not a special competitive advantage, as each of our competitor countries can offer.

Even some fortunately, repairs are being made. The change in the taxation of personnel issues of unlisted companies will support growth companies. Finland needs incentives to attract international experts. The extension of depreciation rights for machinery, equipment and comparable movable property will also help, and this temporary change should be made permanent.

The EU’s stimulus package offers a great opportunity for Finland’s renewal. The money may not be distributed on the basis of a tender vote, but on the basis of Business Finland’s strict criteria, for example. More than EUR 2 billion will be wasted if it is not used to restructure the economy and, in particular, to promote green technology.

Aki Kangasharju

The author is the CEO of the Institute for Business Research.

