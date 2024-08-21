Guest pen | Wise health care abandons treatment that is of little benefit

Guest pen|There is no single solution for securing the carrying capacity of healthcare. Promoting resource-wise healthcare requires political will.

Finnish health care is plagued by an unsolvable equation of four variables: the system’s biggest administrative reform in five decades is in progress, the money available to the welfare regions is not enough, the staffing shortage is rapidly deepening, and the need for care of the aging population is steadily increasing. The remedy for the inequality has mainly been adaptation and savings.

Many healthcare activities and treatments are of little benefit. Low-benefit treatment refers to services and examinations that do not bring much health benefit to the patient, are potentially harmful, generate unnecessary or unreasonable costs, or waste limited resources.

The treatment can also be considered of little benefit if the treatment is not in accordance with the patient’s wishes and values. Typical examples are untargeted laboratory tests, unnecessary antibiotic treatments, inappropriate multi-medication of the elderly, and the routine need for doctors’ statements and certificates.

International according to estimates, up to 20–30 percent of all healthcare interventions may be treatment of little benefit. There is no exact information on the costs of treatments with little benefit in Finland, but according to a conservative estimate, the impact is several hundred million euros per year.

The problems of health care manifest themselves most concretely as treatment queues, care shortages and demand that our service system is unable to meet. Limited human resources and financial resources are wasted on treatment with little benefit.

At the moment, the pruning of low-benefit treatments is not done in a controlled and systematic way at all, and the actual treatment results and expectations about the benefits of the treatment often do not meet.

Usually, for example, a medicine with little therapeutic value remains on the market, if no new negative research data emerges about its safety. A more effective solution than saving can therefore be continuous evaluation of benefits and harms and information about the results of treatments. The training of professionals and the population on the subject must be increased, but legislative changes are also needed at both national and EU level.

“ Expectations from treatment and its results often do not meet.

Patient specific decision-making ultimately always rests with the treating entity and the patient, and consensus cannot be reached without a realistic and up-to-date picture of the benefits and harms of the treatment. Fair decision-making therefore needs to be supported not only by clinical understanding but also by solid scientific information.

Clinical research in the service system should be supported by all means. The goal is that low-benefit treatments are systematically weeded out based on information, and that benefits, harms, unit costs and the use of resources are monitored and able to be compared in the units that produce the services. Treatment recommendations are an effective and efficient way to convey financial and scientific information to professionals. Shared decision-making practices can support the interaction between the patient and the professional even when discussing the costs of treatment.

Resource wise health care produces as much health benefit as possible with the resources that a democratic society has provided for health care at any given time. Its promotion requires political will, commitment and investments.

There is no single solution to ensure the sustainability and carrying capacity of health care, but limited resources must be directed more and more precisely to activities that produce health benefits. In this goal, weeding out low-benefit care is low-hanging fruit and ready to be picked.

Miia Turpeinen is a professor and director of the university hospital in the welfare region of Northern Ostrobothnia. Jorma Komulainen is a docent and expert physician at the medical association Duodecim. The authors work in the Proshade research consortium funded by the Strategic Research Council, which develops the use of financial and effectiveness data as well as patient-generated data in healthcare decision-making.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.