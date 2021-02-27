Guest pen When the bubble blows, the media has to stop to think

Raising false news and conspiracy theories should be considered in the same way as has been done in the case of terrorist attacks.

Conspiracy theories and disinformation has been widely discussed in public. What has followed any journalistic media has been almost impossible not to run into content and campaigns that undermine social peace and generally accepted truths, even if they have still been avoided on social media.

While every user has a voice on social media, not all users and things get extensive attention. Indeed, journalism acts as a reinforcement of attention, with the power and resources to direct the general public’s attention to what they want. In connection with terrorist news coverage, news deliveries carefully weigh how the manner and volume of news coverage affect the realization of terrorist objectives, for example in inciting fear. These reflections are guided by journalistic practices, perceptions of public expectations, and perceptions of the social role and responsibility of journalism.

It would seemthat years of public debate about the intertwined nature of terrorism and the media have influenced journalistic practices in reporting on attacks. At their best, publishing decisions are made with the interdependence of the media and terrorism in mind: that the purpose of a terrorist attack is always to attract attention and that this attention is largely regulated by the journalistic media.

In the case of disinformation, ie deliberately misleading information, such a reflection is only at the beginning. The amount of disinformation is growing, especially in the context of conflict-sensitive issues such as elections and major media events. In recent months, there have been hundreds of news, interviews, columns, and analyzes in the media about the Qanon conspiracy theory that spread in the U.S. presidential election, for example.

Coronavirus and erroneous information and disinformation related to vaccines have also gained prominence. Of particular interest has been why conspiracy stories grab people and who are particularly vulnerable to this. Conspiracy theories have been treated as a social media phenomenon, a political phenomenon, a psychological phenomenon, and even a religious phenomenon. However, the role of journalism in paying attention to these phenomena has gone unnoticed.

What has also been overlooked is the fact that an increasing proportion of circulating false news, conspiracy narratives and disinformation are deliberately produced political manipulation and propaganda. Such manipulation is produced by some states as well as different political and commercial actors in different countries to improve their own positions or for economic interests. Spreading such manipulation by repeating its contents is just as questionable as reinforcing the message of terrorists through massive news coverage of terrorist attacks.

The most attention-grabbing material on social media is emotional material. Exciting content is, for example, lies that receive more attention because they are shared by both those who stand up for it and those who oppose it, as well as correcting lies. A journalistic effort to convey verified information may lead to a strange reactive relationship in which new distortions and inaccuracies always emerge to be overturned by the public. Here, both the media and false claims get their share of attention.

Attention is valuable stuff. Every click and share is attention, but the widespread social reality of them only becomes when the topic comes up in public debate.

The coverage of disinformation, conspiracy theories and false news should be subject to similar public reflection as has been the case with terrorist attacks. The attention span should be tuned so that it doesn’t whirl automatically when something interesting and outrageous seems to bubble on social media. The media must be able to assess their own role as a potential disseminator of disinformation.

Katja Valaskivi and Niina Uusitalo

Valaskivi is an assistant professor and leads the Conspiracy Theories Policy research project at the University of Helsinki and the Hybrid Terrorism Research Consortium. Uusitalo is a postdoctoral researcher at the Journalism, Communication and Media Research Center of the University of Tampere.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.