Guest pen Weakened confidence in the EU calls for swift remedial action

The groping of the European Union during a pandemic has highlighted the disappointments and aspirations of citizens that are worth listening to.

Frustration The European Union institutions have emerged and become mainstream in the EU during the coronavirus pandemic. Recent polls published by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) show that the majority of Europeans have lost faith in the EU and its ability to respond to a major crisis. In Germany, the most influential Member State in the EU, the picture painted by the survey is harsh: there are now clearly more of those who believe that the coronavirus crisis has shown that EU integration has gone too far.

Indeed, EU leaders are under increasing pressure to show the value of the European project to citizens – while outlining what the Union will look like and what it will represent after a pandemic.

Valuable Restoring freedoms – such as free movement, housing and employment – offers one quick way for the EU institutions and Member States to build confidence in the European project.

Building the EU’s global role in the aftermath of a pandemic is another way to do this. Now Europeans feel alone in the world and are worried about the EU being left behind by other international actors. In such an atmosphere, it is no wonder that Europeans want the EU to stand firm on their own two feet.

While views of the United States have improved slightly since President Joe Biden took office, the prevailing view in Europe is still that the American political system is “broken” in the wake of Donald Trump’s turbulent presidency. Surprisingly, only one in five Europeans sees the United States as an ally with similar values ​​and interests to Europeans. This complicates matters and means that a subtle balance must be struck in international meetings and conferences with which countries can shape the world order after a period of regular pandemics. Europeans no longer want the EU to follow in the wake of the United States.

However, the United States is not the only country that has lost influence. The majority of Europeans now see Britain as a mandatory partner, not an ally. The view also extends to other global players, such as Russia and China. It would seem that the position of Europeans in international relations is now more pragmatic.

Citizens the desire is to see Europe as a defender of democracy and human rights. This is likely to give EU leaders confidence in dealing with international human rights violations. Examples of these violations include the hijacking of an aircraft by Belarus and human rights violations on both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The majority of Europeans also want to see the EU expand international vaccine distribution programs.

Soft power is known to be an important part of Europe’s overall power. The EU must become a global player before its citizens lose faith in these opportunities.

European Union looks at the post-pandemic time at the crossroads. Although the Union’s ability to counter threats to the daily lives of its citizens has been called into question by the slow and chaotic start to vaccination, there is a way out of the crisis – but only if leaders decide to tackle it.

Europeans support greater cooperation and still value the EU membership of their countries. At the same time, the feeling of vulnerability that has resulted from the coronavirus must be dispelled if the European project is to move forward.

The EU must show its ability to act in crisis situations. Data collected by the ECFR show that avoiding a deeper economic downturn and tackling climate change are areas where the EU is expected to take more effective action. Weakening trust in institutions and leaders means there is no time to waste.

Susi Dennison

The author is a senior researcher in the European Power program at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors' own views, not HS's statements.