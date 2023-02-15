Guest pen | We must dare to continue reforming the Finnish school

The deterioration of the results of the Pisa comparison and other competence tests should not cause panic in education policy.

Educational policy the conversation seems to be looking backwards. We are talking about banning digital devices, abandoning the principles of inclusion, stopping development activities and focusing on the basics. Who would deny the importance of basic issues, but focusing on them cannot be considered a very ambitious educational policy goal.

We live in the midst of climate change and species loss. The destruction of the living environment and authoritarian rule make a decent life impossible in more and more areas.

At the same time, digitalization transfers demanding and new creative expert work to the machine. Everyone has access to information, and everyone can create and transmit information and manufacture products without large capital. This can be called the democratization of information and goods production, which changes power structures, lifestyles and objects of appreciation.

Basic Education Act according to “the aim of teaching is to support students’ growth into humanity and ethically responsible membership of society and to give them the knowledge and skills they need in life”. In the era of global problems and digitization, one should think about what one wants to learn in a general education school and how one knows that it has been learned.

Success in the Pisa comparison gave Finnish schools more than a decade to reform. Teacher teams, studying in flexible spaces, inclusion and the use of digital tools are examples of the school’s areas of change. Unfortunately, not all change is development. Inclusion, digital and school architecture based on flexible environments have also been used as means of saving. It’s frustrating and exhausting for teachers.

The education discussion seems to be guided by the idea of ​​learning as the transfer of knowledge from teacher to student. It is possible to evaluate “learning” according to such a model with simple competence tests.

However, the deterioration of the results of the Pisa comparison and other competence tests should not cause panic and backward looking in education policy. Measurement results and rankings should not guide the development of education. Instead, education policy should focus on what kind of future we want.

“ What do you want students to learn at school?

Do we want to of a future where young people are responsible members of society and have the skills to solve global problems? For such a future, the school should be developed in such a way that all students gain experience in activities that create new things and change their own immediate environment. This kind of activity already exists in schools: in the household we learn to prepare vegetable protein meals, in crafts we learn to make durable clothes, in visual arts and literature we prepare media products that influence the actions and values ​​of others. There could be more activities in all subjects.

New creative activity that utilizes digital ways of information and product production is not tinkering or just a pedagogical change. It is above all a change in the contents of the teaching, which emphasizes strong knowledge that goes beyond everyday experience. Not the basics, but knowledge accumulated in the field of science or art, which has a wide explanatory, predictive and transformative power.

at the University of Helsinki learning in the context of creative activity has long been studied. Digital technology enables the preparation of products containing information from many fields of knowledge. In a new creative activity that utilizes digital technology, even young people with learning difficulties can feel that they are contributing to a joint output.

Unfortunately, with current learning outcome assessments, we don’t really get information about learning new creative activities. Activities that create new things and aim to change the world require above all an investment in the partnership of teachers, teacher trainers and educational researchers, in which teaching and assessment are developed and researched. I hope Finland has the courage to look ahead and continue school reform.

Kalle Juuti

The author is a professor at the Department of Educational Sciences at the University of Helsinki.

