Guest pen Vaccine criticism stems from mistrust

Vaccine critics are often associated with the experience of not being heard with their concerns. Therefore, the criticism should be taken seriously.

For vaccines related criticism is a rather marginal phenomenon in Finland. Only about one percent of children are completely unvaccinated, and the majority of Finns are positive about vaccinations. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, interest in the background of critical attitudes has increased, as some Finns are hesitant to take a coronavirus vaccine based on surveys.

Contrary to popular belief, everyday vaccine hesitation or criticism is usually not about believing in conspiracy theories but about a lack of trust. Based on research data, many critics of vaccines do not trust the health authorities or the pharmaceutical industry. Distrust is particularly directed at institutions and their practices. Vaccine critics, for example, are calling for greater transparency in vaccine research in the pharmaceutical industry and suspect pharmaceutical companies to publish selected research results. They also criticized the ties of health authorities and health actors to the pharmaceutical industry.

In Finland part of the mistrust stems from the swine flu pandemic ten years ago. Cases of narcolepsy associated with the Pandemrix vaccine in use at the time were the initial impetus for many to question the vaccines.

Following the swine flu pandemic, dozens of complaints were lodged with the Chancellor of Justice about the actions of health authorities. According to the Chancellor of Justice’s 2011 decision, receiving research funding from pharmaceutical companies could have given rise to suspicion about the impartiality of the authorities. In addition, the Chancellor of Justice stated in 2019 that the impartiality of the National Institute for Health and Welfare should be strengthened by making a clearer distinction between vaccine research funded by pharmaceutical companies and the preparation and decision-making of vaccine procurement decisions.

Authority activities in addition, the distrust of vaccine critics is directed at health care institutions and the activities of professionals. This creates mistrust, especially in situations where healthcare workers ignore patients ’concerns about vaccines. Professionals need up-to-date information on vaccine criticality, support in working with different clients, and adequate resources.

Vaccine critics also fear vaccination-related policies will curtail individuals ’rights to their own bodies and health choices.

It is important to listen to vaccine criticism without resorting to too easy explanations for its reasons. Focusing on conspiracy theories easily leads to superficial horror and unnecessary stigmatization of everyday vaccine hesitation, which polarizes the debate. There are critics of vaccines at different levels of education and in different political and worldview movements. The unifying factor is often the lack of experience of being heard, involved and empowered. By examining concerns and criticisms about vaccines, one can find out what values, views and needs are behind the phenomenon.

Vaccines In Finland, admission has long been based on voluntariness and trust in the authorities. Social trust cannot be built by force. Instead, as the Swedish philosopher Jessica Nihlén Fahlquist points out, confidence in vaccines is the result of successful and ethically sound public health action.

It is important to correct allegations based on false claims and distorted information in the public debate. However, the loss of trust can be prevented above all through open, moderate dialogue and transparent science, decision-making and public administration. Criticisms of vaccines should be taken seriously and efforts should be made to find out exactly which social actors or practices are being mistrusted. In this way, the deepening of mistrust can be prevented.

Johanna Nurmi and Pia Vuolanto

Nurmi is a university lecturer in social sciences at the University of Turku, and Vuolanto leads an EU research consortium on vaccine hesitation. The authors lead the Health, Knowledge and Expertise project, which looks at medical criticality.

