Guest pen | US alliances change over time

In asymmetric alliances, the United States can regulate its operating environment by providing security.

Many observers of international politics and security policy consider NATO to be a consensus organization where each country’s voice is decisive. Others emphasize that the United States is the leading member of NATO. Both camps may be right.

NATO is an international and not a supranational organization, and the participating countries do not have to share their sovereignty, unlike for example in the EU. NATO’s decision-making is based on consensus, and it can only be deviated from in determining the country-specific requirements of the defense planning process. An individual member country cannot deny the demands placed on it if the other allies are unanimous on the matter. All in all, NATO can be considered an egalitarian organization.

However, the United States was the force that started NATO, and the country is still the most important driver of NATO’s strategy and ultimately the guarantor of European security. Understanding this is also important in Finland.

in Europe Over the decades, the dominance and commitment of the United States had been lulled to such an extent that it began to be seen as a permanent state of affairs. During Donald Trump’s presidency, the future of all the country’s alliances had to be reassessed. Trump showed that the United States can abandon its international commitments if it considers its national interests to require it.

In fact, throughout its history, the United States has been reluctant to commit to alliances. During its struggle for independence in the 18th century, the United States of course allied itself with France, but the experiences were so bitter that for the next 150 years, the United States avoided all kinds of alliances.

“ NATO can be considered an egalitarian organization.

Only the experiences of the Second World War shaped the thinking of the United States to be more open to alliances. The United States saw that its own security was linked to the security of Europe, and allies became the front line of the country’s defense. At the heart of the North Atlantic Treaty concluded in 1949 was the Fifth Article on common defense. The conflicting legacy of history still affected it: the United States was reluctant to create automaticity in the article.

In the United States, there is still a debate about whether the alliance system enables the pursuit of national interests in a cost-effective manner. This can be seen in the discussion about burden sharing and the risks of free travel.

of the United States alliance relationships are asymmetrical in nature. The other allies are primarily consumers of security, the United States is the main producer of security. This is in line with the United States’ own security interests, but other interests are also involved.

By providing security, the United States can more easily regulate its operating environment and count on political understanding. This asymmetry is also behind the fact that many European countries try to make sure that the decisions do not weaken the relationship with the United States, even in their European orientations.

The primary task of the United States’ alliance relations has traditionally been to protect the United States and provide additional security for the country. Now the tangle is more complicated and part of a wider global struggle, which is predicted to escalate.

The United States wants and needs a wide network of partners. The struggle is not necessarily military, but political or, for example, economic. It emphasizes the political role of alliance relations. In addition, potential opponents of the United States know how to read the traditional playbooks of its alliances. Renewal of alliance relations is therefore seen as necessary.

in Europe The leading and security-guaranteeing role of the United States has become a norm that we want to maintain. Support for alliances is strong in Washington, but changes in the global priorities of US policy and the country’s domestic politics may lead to changes.

Europe needs to closely monitor these developments, not only as a passive observer, but increasingly also as an active player.

Rasmus Hindrén

The author is the director of international relations at the European Competence Center for Countering Hybrid Threats.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.